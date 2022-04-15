ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Endangered Oregon plants thrive in oils

By Joseph Gallivan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz0QJ_0fATVTyz00 Susan Harrington is inspired to paint Oregon plants that are being squeezed to extinction.

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg's 2019 statement that "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is" when it comes to global warming, inspired Portland painter Susan Harrington.

Over a long career as an artist, Harrington has painted the human form, still lifes, landscapes and gardens. More recently she became an activist and focused on waste plastics, even incorporating pieces of packaging into her canvases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMsZU_0fATVTyz00

For her new show at Waterstone Gallery , Our House on Fire, (through May 1, 2022) Harrington has focused on endangered plants of Oregon. Although she has painted them with close to botanical realism, working from source photos, she thinks of them more as portraits. Each plant is a character located in a landscape, sometimes surrounded by other plants, telling a story of its peril. There are also fairly long explanation cards, which helps a great deal.

Harrington was moved by the Eagle Creek fire in the gorge and has visited other burn areas and made nine-foot-tall charcoal drawings of blackened trees. For this task, however, she went old school oils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dsBo_0fATVTyz00

The painting closest to the reception desk in Waterstone is of yellow and orange flowers and is called "Fire Poppies." They only grow after forest fires.

"My understanding is they only last for a couple of days before they shed their seed and then the seed lies dormant again for decades until they get exposed to smoke."

The background is based on Southern California, but they do grow in Oregon.

"My goal is to demonstrate the resilience of nature because it is very, very resilient. I got discouraged, that's why I turned to painting these plants. My message here is 'Look, we can do this, and nature is resilient, it comes in and reconstitutes itself. It will heal, if we allow it.'"

Another painting places the Northern Wormwood in the Columbia River Gorge, on the Washington side, with Beacon Rock in the background across the river.

She learned that the red flowering plant only grows on riverbanks around the Hood River longitude and is now extinct from the Oregon side of the Columbia River, but there are still patches of it on the Washington side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZyZN_0fATVTyz00

"I use my own artistic license to create environments that are out of my imagination, but are still accurate for placing them in their locations. Putting Beacon Rock in there was a way to put it in its place, but the background was more fantasy."

The spherical base of the flowers is finely shaded and detailed, but the rocks behind are painted in broader strokes.

She said this puts the focus on the plant itself. This was an early painting.

"I was still experimenting with leaving parts of the plant or the image flat, using more of a flat painting method, and then other areas are more dimensional and highly detailed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNUVT_0fATVTyz00

Pink Lily

One of the four large paintings is called "Unintended Consequences" and places the Siskiyou Mariposa Lily, a small pink lily, low and off center in a group of other plants.

Around it is Western Thistles, Rangers Buttons, Horses Mint, Brown's Peoney, Snow Brush and Dyer's Woad.

"The story behind this painting is that this Mariposa Lily is being endangered by the other plant called Dyer's Woad . Dyer's Woad was being cultivated in Europe for its leaves, from which they make indigo (dark blue) dye from the seed, and it hitchhiked over to United States and made its way here to Southern Oregon and started taking over the habitat of different plants in this Siskiyou Mariposa Lily. It creates an environment in the soil that's too acidic."

The background is where the Pacific Crest Trail crosses the Siskiyou Mountains into California. In between the tufty white cirrus clouds on a blue sky there are patches of brown. This is the underpainting coming through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIAsV_0fATVTyz00

For this series, Harrington adopted an old masters oil painting technique that incorporates painting the entire design in values or shades of a single color called a "grisaille" to register how light or dark each element would be. Once this was done she painted over the whole thing in layers of color. She was a purist in this and used what is known as a "limited palette" mixing the majority of the colors used from four colors: yellow ochre, transparent oxide red, black and white, bringing in additional red, blue and yellow sparingly as needed. The effect is a glow that comes from beneath the surface. Colors are richer and shadows enhanced. Everything looks slightly more realistic. This is not Dutch realism, but it has a lively quality to it. Where there is brown in the sky, is where the blue was wiped off with a cloth, the eye doesn't immediately register it as brown, more as a darker blue.

"It is a lot of work," said Harrington. "They take me hundreds of hours."

She painted the Brown Peony again, twice more, just because she liked painting it, placing it once in a dry landscape, once in a wetter one.

The leaves are blueish in one, and a little greener in bright sunlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrDoZ_0fATVTyz00

Butterfly

On the opposite wall you can see the care she has taken to get the light right. In "Kincaid's Lupine", a purple lupin stands tall, crowded by thistles, Himalayan Blackberry, and Scotch Broom. It is also being squeezed out of the Willamette Valley by agriculture. This lupin is host to the Fenders Blue butterfly, a native Oregonian butterfly now vanishing.

She painted in a milk thistle just because she like the camouflage pattern on the leaves, which looks a bit like a white on green maze. She chooses the light conditions before she starts.

"I like having the light coming from one side, because it gives me the opportunity to give everything three dimensionality. It's more fun to have something that's strongly lit from one direction or another."

In another large painting, called "Peacock Larkspur", which is another endangered plant in the Willamette Valley, she painted from the top down.

"It's a lot faster, even though I was going back into the underpainting and coloring on top of it. So, it's a slightly different approach. There's a certain spontaneity, it has a more wet, painterly look to it, less crafted and it doesn't have the same sort of botanical look."

She said the effect is more like a Henri Rousseau painting than a botanical painting. Her work is different from Frances Stilwell's paintings of pre-1800 native Oregon plants. (Now on at the Oregon Historical Society , also through May 1.) Stilwell camped and painted in the field, plein air, using real locations, but also in a more impressionistic, less analytical style than Harrington.

Harrington's hope is that the series will wake up Oregonians to their natural heritage, and its vulnerability.

"It's just another one in my journey in making the series," says Harrington of her own evolving style and activism.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Plants for the heart from Frances Stilwell

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Baby born on Portland, Oregon sidewalk thriving, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Police say the baby officers helped deliver on the sidewalk in downtown Portland last week is thriving. The Portland Police Bureau donated a bunch of supplies to the baby girl and the family caring for her. She was born last Friday near Southwest 13th Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Invasive plants endanger sea turtles, hurt SC sand dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — In late spring, beach vitex plants bloom gorgeous purple flowers that add a bright flash of color to beaches in the Carolinas. Those blooms come at a major cost, however. Beach vitex, an invasive species from the Korean peninsula, hurts sand dunes and endangers sea turtle hatchlings by making it harder for them to making it out to the ocean.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

Full Access High Desert focuses on empowerment and strengths

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002. Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Southwest Portlanders criticize city down tree response

The city says the April snow storm knocked so many trees down it is hard to keep up.People in a southwest Portland neighborhood are frustrated with the city for not removing a tree that is now in a family's front yard after {obj:62016:this week's winter storm}. A Portland family is thankful no one was hurt when a massive part of the giant oak tree collapsed in their front yard near Southwest 16th and Clifton on the morning of Monday, April 11. The mother of the family, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety, told KOIN 6 News, "We were all...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Henri Rousseau
Portland Tribune

Oregon land-use agency names new director

Brenda Bateman comes from Business Oregon to succeed Jim Rue, who had led the agency for a record 11 years.Brenda Ortigoza Bateman will move from Business Oregon to lead the Department of Land Conservation and Development, effective May 2. Her appointment was announced by Robin McArthur, chairwoman of the Land Conservation and Development Commission, whose seven members are empowered to choose the director of the state land-use planning agency. The commission and agency were created by the 1973 Legislature, which required city, county and Metro plans to follow statewide planning requirements known as goals. Bateman, a veteran of two state...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

2022 Volkswagen Taos 4Motion: Added benefits

A faster shifting transmission and independent rear suspension come with the optional all-wheel-drive. Living in the wet Pacific Northwest, I always tell new car buyers to get all-wheel-drive if it's an option. Not only does it provide better traction on paved streets in rain and snow, AWD makes it easier to reach favorite outdoor recreation spots on unpaved trails.
CARS
Adirondack Explorer

As winters warm, ticks thrive

Researchers take note of northern spread of tick-borne illnesses. In the 1950s, physicians urged parents to not allow their children to venture into areas known to be infested with wood ticks. After a day in the country, a child might turn up to the dinner table “with unaccountable black specks” because “ticks [were] out in unusually strong numbers in the tall grasses” of Long Island, reported the New York Times in 1953. Then, the worry was that ticks could transmit Tularemia or “rabbit fever,” caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Oregon#Southern Oregon#Native Plant#Waterstone Gallery#Our House On Fire#Eagle Creek
Portland Tribune

Roundabout is within sight for City of Woodburn

Two recent grants will pave way for a sorely needed west-Woodburn roundabout. The city of Woodburn has been approved for two grants that will prove pivotal toward streamlining traffic in west Woodburn ne ar the Amazon construction site. Woodburn City Council approved the grants on April 11: a $1 million...
WOODBURN, OR
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
Portland Tribune

Senator visits Milwaukie to celebrate planned Kellogg Dam removal

Feds commit $585,000 to design restored creek channel, replacement for old highway bridge over McLoughlin Boulevard. Sen. Jeff Merkley braved a hailstorm and heavy rain when he paid a visit to Kellogg Dam on Tuesday, April 12. There were multiple reasons for his visit, said Neil Schulman, executive director of the North Clackamas Watersheds Council.
MILWAUKIE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Times

A&E: Indie music icon, African diaspora dance on Westside

Venues in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tualatin and beyond host arresting art and stunning shows, from April 14.Exhibits CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy