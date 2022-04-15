Endangered Oregon plants thrive in oils

Susan Harrington is inspired to paint Oregon plants that are being squeezed to extinction.

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg's 2019 statement that "I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is" when it comes to global warming, inspired Portland painter Susan Harrington.

Over a long career as an artist, Harrington has painted the human form, still lifes, landscapes and gardens. More recently she became an activist and focused on waste plastics, even incorporating pieces of packaging into her canvases.

For her new show at Waterstone Gallery , Our House on Fire, (through May 1, 2022) Harrington has focused on endangered plants of Oregon. Although she has painted them with close to botanical realism, working from source photos, she thinks of them more as portraits. Each plant is a character located in a landscape, sometimes surrounded by other plants, telling a story of its peril. There are also fairly long explanation cards, which helps a great deal.

Harrington was moved by the Eagle Creek fire in the gorge and has visited other burn areas and made nine-foot-tall charcoal drawings of blackened trees. For this task, however, she went old school oils.

The painting closest to the reception desk in Waterstone is of yellow and orange flowers and is called "Fire Poppies." They only grow after forest fires.

"My understanding is they only last for a couple of days before they shed their seed and then the seed lies dormant again for decades until they get exposed to smoke."

The background is based on Southern California, but they do grow in Oregon.

"My goal is to demonstrate the resilience of nature because it is very, very resilient. I got discouraged, that's why I turned to painting these plants. My message here is 'Look, we can do this, and nature is resilient, it comes in and reconstitutes itself. It will heal, if we allow it.'"

Another painting places the Northern Wormwood in the Columbia River Gorge, on the Washington side, with Beacon Rock in the background across the river.

She learned that the red flowering plant only grows on riverbanks around the Hood River longitude and is now extinct from the Oregon side of the Columbia River, but there are still patches of it on the Washington side.

"I use my own artistic license to create environments that are out of my imagination, but are still accurate for placing them in their locations. Putting Beacon Rock in there was a way to put it in its place, but the background was more fantasy."

The spherical base of the flowers is finely shaded and detailed, but the rocks behind are painted in broader strokes.

She said this puts the focus on the plant itself. This was an early painting.

"I was still experimenting with leaving parts of the plant or the image flat, using more of a flat painting method, and then other areas are more dimensional and highly detailed."

Pink Lily

One of the four large paintings is called "Unintended Consequences" and places the Siskiyou Mariposa Lily, a small pink lily, low and off center in a group of other plants.

Around it is Western Thistles, Rangers Buttons, Horses Mint, Brown's Peoney, Snow Brush and Dyer's Woad.

"The story behind this painting is that this Mariposa Lily is being endangered by the other plant called Dyer's Woad . Dyer's Woad was being cultivated in Europe for its leaves, from which they make indigo (dark blue) dye from the seed, and it hitchhiked over to United States and made its way here to Southern Oregon and started taking over the habitat of different plants in this Siskiyou Mariposa Lily. It creates an environment in the soil that's too acidic."

The background is where the Pacific Crest Trail crosses the Siskiyou Mountains into California. In between the tufty white cirrus clouds on a blue sky there are patches of brown. This is the underpainting coming through.

For this series, Harrington adopted an old masters oil painting technique that incorporates painting the entire design in values or shades of a single color called a "grisaille" to register how light or dark each element would be. Once this was done she painted over the whole thing in layers of color. She was a purist in this and used what is known as a "limited palette" mixing the majority of the colors used from four colors: yellow ochre, transparent oxide red, black and white, bringing in additional red, blue and yellow sparingly as needed. The effect is a glow that comes from beneath the surface. Colors are richer and shadows enhanced. Everything looks slightly more realistic. This is not Dutch realism, but it has a lively quality to it. Where there is brown in the sky, is where the blue was wiped off with a cloth, the eye doesn't immediately register it as brown, more as a darker blue.

"It is a lot of work," said Harrington. "They take me hundreds of hours."

She painted the Brown Peony again, twice more, just because she liked painting it, placing it once in a dry landscape, once in a wetter one.

The leaves are blueish in one, and a little greener in bright sunlight.

Butterfly

On the opposite wall you can see the care she has taken to get the light right. In "Kincaid's Lupine", a purple lupin stands tall, crowded by thistles, Himalayan Blackberry, and Scotch Broom. It is also being squeezed out of the Willamette Valley by agriculture. This lupin is host to the Fenders Blue butterfly, a native Oregonian butterfly now vanishing.

She painted in a milk thistle just because she like the camouflage pattern on the leaves, which looks a bit like a white on green maze. She chooses the light conditions before she starts.

"I like having the light coming from one side, because it gives me the opportunity to give everything three dimensionality. It's more fun to have something that's strongly lit from one direction or another."

In another large painting, called "Peacock Larkspur", which is another endangered plant in the Willamette Valley, she painted from the top down.

"It's a lot faster, even though I was going back into the underpainting and coloring on top of it. So, it's a slightly different approach. There's a certain spontaneity, it has a more wet, painterly look to it, less crafted and it doesn't have the same sort of botanical look."

She said the effect is more like a Henri Rousseau painting than a botanical painting. Her work is different from Frances Stilwell's paintings of pre-1800 native Oregon plants. (Now on at the Oregon Historical Society , also through May 1.) Stilwell camped and painted in the field, plein air, using real locations, but also in a more impressionistic, less analytical style than Harrington.

Harrington's hope is that the series will wake up Oregonians to their natural heritage, and its vulnerability.

"It's just another one in my journey in making the series," says Harrington of her own evolving style and activism.

