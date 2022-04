If you still owe on a Birmingham parking ticket from 2010, you’re in luck. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is using his executive power to wipe that ticket out. The City of Birmingham has launched an initiative called Stop and Go, which will provide pardons for 756,531 outstanding traffic and parking violations in Birmingham Municipal Court for the years prior to January 1, 2011. Stop and Go is an acronym for Suspend Traffic Obligations Permanently & Grant Opportunities.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 26 DAYS AGO