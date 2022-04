FREEPORT — Plans for some number of so-called "monster houses" — massive short-term vacation rental properties that can in some cases sleep as many as a few dozen people — would get closer scrutiny in Walton County under proposed amendments to the land development code now headed to the Walton County Board of County Commissioners for consideration. The Walton County Planning Commission sent the proposed short-term vacation rental regulation ordinance to the County Commission with a Thursday vote that...

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO