The speculation can finally end. Five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore has finally found a home for the 2022 NFL season, and it is with the Indianapolis Colts. On Friday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news of the 10-year veteran finally making a decision on his playing future. The choice ended up being the Colts, a team that is sure to contend for the AFC South title this season with the addition of the star defensive back.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO