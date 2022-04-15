ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

LSU baseball gifts Arkansas game one of the series behind more defensive miscues

By Cole Hernandez @Ct_hernandez
LSU Reveille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU dropped game one of its three-game series with Arkansas in disappointing fashion last night. Defensive miscues and missed opportunities once again hurt the Tigers late. Ma’Khail Hilliard made his second “first night of the series” start for LSU in front of 10,270 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The...

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

'Bama ends UT’s SEC winning streak at 12

KNOXVILLE — Alabama decided a dozen in a row was enough for Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team. The Crimson Tide handed the Vols a 6-3 loss on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending UT’s Southeastern Conference season-opening winning streak at 12 games. The loss was Tennessee's second in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators get first SEC sweep of the season, edge Ole Miss twice

Two games, a lightning delay and a plethora of runs. That’s what was in store for the conclusion of Florida’s series at Mississippi, a double feature of epic proportions. No. 9 UF (34-9, 11-7) bested Ole Miss (29-14, 5-10) twice, 7-3 and 10-9 respectively, in a captivating doubleheader for fans of offense. 29 total runs were scored between the two teams on the day, and game two featured six home runs.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky edged out in 2-1 defeat at Arkansas

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats were unable to knock off the No. 6 Arkansas in a close finish on Friday evening that ultimately led to a 2-1 win in favor of the Razorbacks. The Wildcats now have an overall record of 28-10 with an 8-5 conference record, while the Razorbacks are 31-7 with a 10-3 SEC win-loss.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Evan Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Game preview, how to stream Sunday’s rubber match

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back after suffering a tough loss to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Arkansas (31-8, 10-4 SEC) hit three home runs through the first three innings to grab a 7-1 advantage before Kentucky (29-10, 9-5 SEC) broke away to score six runs in the 4th inning to tie the game at 7-7. The Wildcats pulled away by hitting two home runs in the top of the 7th, a solo shot by Erin Coffel, her second of the day, as well as a two-run blast by Miranda Stoddard to give Kentucky the 10-7...
ARKANSAS STATE

