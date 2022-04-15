ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Tulips Should Bloom Right on Schedule, According to CVB Leader

By Gary Stevens
927thevan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Apr. 15, 2022) – With Holland’s annual signature event set to begin three weeks from Saturday, the “million-dollar” question around the Tulip City is involving the state of the star of the show. Linda Hart...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
City
Holland, MI
MetroTimes

This old-school Michigan bowling alley is for sale for just $130k — let’s take a tour

The retro Carson City Lanes bowling alley in Carson, Michigan is for sale — for less than the price of most houses on the market. For just $130,000, this 4,464-square-foot, six-lane bowling alley could be yours. The building was built in 1959 (and looks like it, in a charming way) and includes a front desk, sitting area, locker storage, and all equipment. Let's have a look inside.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

The rise of the full 'Pink Moon' is coming

Saturday night will be a great opportunity to step outside and soak in beautiful views of Earth's celestial companion as the full moon rises around the globe. The upcoming full moon will be the first of astronomical spring for the Northern Hemisphere. The most recent moon was the Worm Moon, which shined brightly on March 18, just two days before the changing of the seasons on the March equinox.
ASTRONOMY
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hart
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

8 Smart Houseplant Tips for Spring, According to a Pro

There's no better season than spring to show your houseplants some love. After enduring the dry, lowly-lit conditions of winter, your houseplants are definitely ready to spring ahead—and we're here to help. We went right to the source for spring houseplant care tips, also known as plant pro Puneet...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulips#Bloom#Cvb#Whtc Am Fm#Dutch
WHNT News 19

19 Rewind: Strawberry Picking

ELORA, Tenn. – Years ago, before “The Story with Jerry Hayes,” I did a series of stories called, “Hey Jerry, Do My Job!” This is one of those. In this “19 Rewind,” we take you to Dennison’s Family Farm where I picked strawberries. Although, I may have eaten as many as I picked. Dennison’s is […]
AGRICULTURE
Cars 108

Here’s How 500 Horses Make Their Annual Trek Back to Mackinac Island

As winter gradually fades into spring in Michigan, one tradition that typifies the changing of the season is horses making their annual trek back to Mackinac Island. Ron Atkins works for Mackinac Island Carriage Tours. He's the man responsible for getting the horses onto the island each spring. “When the...
Calhoun County Journal

Straw Bale Gardening Class at Anniston’s Longleaf Botanical Gardens

It is time for third Thursday at Longleaf Botanical Gardens. This month the topic is Straw Bale Gardening. This event will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00am. Join them for April’s Third Thursday program, Straw Bale Gardening, with Regional Extension Agent Eric Schavey! Straw bale gardening is a great way to grow herbs and vegetables, and can also be used to grow ornamental plants. It’s economical, easier on your back, and is great for people with mobility issues. Straw bales can make a great growing medium, and are basically raised beds that are much easier to build and manage. Straw bale gardening is a great alternative to container planting since you can just place the bales in an easily accessible location that gets six hours of sun per day in and then water them with a garden hose. Did I mention that you can place the bales on concrete or gravel? Yes! Anywhere!
ANNISTON, AL
The Daily South

10 Deer-Resistant Flowers for Sun

Gardeners and deer are not fast friends. Gardeners plant flowers. Deer gobble them. Exasperated victims wonder, "Are there any flowers that deer won't chomp?. Yes! Quite a few. This doesn't guarantee deer won't nibble occasionally. But by relying on the following flowers your entire garden won't be here today and gone tomorrow. All prefer a sunny spot.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Netherlands
Gin Lee

Growing cherry trees from seed

Planting cherry pits /Growing cherry trees from seeds.Gin Lee. Planting cherry pits is a fun DIY project that anyone can do, and it's cool to watch the pits sprout and grow into cherry trees. Today, I will tell you how I took the seeds (pits) of some store-purchased cherries and planted them to grow cherry trees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy