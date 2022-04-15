ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Combate Global 33 Preview

By Coby Weinsier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombate Global returns tonight to Paramount Plus to host its third event of 2022 at Cisneros Studios in Miami, Florida. In the card’s main event, two of Combate Global’s notable prospects square off as Sanford MMA’s Landry Ward (5-0) takes on Alliance MMA and Lions Alpha Team’s Jair Perez (6-2). Texas’s...

Boxing Scene

Spence-Ugas LIVE RESULTS: Non-Televised Undercard Fights From AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas – Angel Barrientes extended his winning streak Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The 19-year-old junior bantamweight beat Mexican veteran Fernando Garcia by majority decision in a six-round bout on the non-televised portion of the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas undercard. Barrientes (9-1, 6 KOs) has won six straight fights since he suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Travon Lawson in December 2020.
ARLINGTON, TX
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 51 preview: ‘Luque vs Muhammad 2’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 51 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 16, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a welterweight (and long overdue) rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, a 170-pound headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Mielnicki Out-Boxes Karpency, Wins 8-Round Unanimous Decision On Spence-Ugas Card

ARLINGTON, Texas – Vito Mielnicki Jr. looked better Saturday than he did during his previous performance on Christmas night. The 19-year-old Mielnicki mostly used his jab and range to out-box veteran junior middleweight Dan Karpency in a six-round fight on the non-televised portion of the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas undercard at AT&T Stadium. The judges scored it 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 for Mielnicki, who improved to 11-1 (7 KOs).
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney 'Worried' About Teofimo Lopez After Kambosos Loss Comments

Devin Haney is concerned about the mental welfare of on-and-off rival Teofimo Lopez. Haney, the Las Vegas-based WBC lightweight titleholder, responded to recent remarks made by Lopez in which the Brooklyn native claimed that his loss to George Kambosos in their lightweight title unification bout (WBO, WBA, IBF) last November was a result of a “scheme” concocted by the platform DAZN, which streamed the bout. In Lopez's view, DAZN preferred that Kambosos won so that it could line up a title unification with Haney, who holds the WBC lightweight title and who has been featured on the app in multiple main events.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas results, live stream full fight coverage

Eight months after toppling Welterweight legend Manny Pacquiao, WBA champion Yordenis Ugas will attempt to do the same TONIGHT (Sat., April 16, 2022) against unified WBC/IBF titlist Errol Spence Jr. inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main event below. The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV)...
ARLINGTON, TX
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 51’s Vicente Luque

Welterweight’s nastiest finisher, Vicente Luque, will rematch surging contender, Belal Muhammad, this Saturday (April 16, 2022, 2021) at UFC Vegas 51 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a bit surprising that this is Luque’s first main event slot. The Brazilian talent has accrued an impressive record (14-3)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad takes place live tonight, and we’ve got you covered with the results and highlights right here. In the main event, top-10 welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will go at it as they both look to draw closer to a world title shot. In the co-main event, Caio Borralho (10-1) takes on the undefeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0).
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas. That's no different on Saturday night when two of the best welterweights in the world throw down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime PPV in front of a massive crowd filled into the football stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Insider

Trainer Ismael Salas On Yordenis Ugas: “He Will Show To The World Why He’s In This Position”

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 51, The Morning After: Belal Muhammad, Welterweight’s chameleon

I really cannot overstate how impressive Belal Muhammad’s victory over Vicente Luque was last night. People don’t want to fight Luque. He hits way too hard, and he’s too offensively minded for it to ever be an easy night at the office. People especially don’t want to fight him twice, particularly if they were knocked out the first time. For Muhammad to overcome that mental obstacle and perform so well is incredible, and for him to buck trends by winning a rematch vs. a younger opponent is equally admirable.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Video: David Benavidez Discusses David Lemieux Clash, Future Plans

(Video by Ryan Burton) - Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez will look to thrill the crowd in his home state for the second consecutive time when he battles former world champion David Lemieux in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title headlining live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 51 predictions

Belal Muhammad is about to experience some major deja Luque. “Remember the Name” has been finished just once in his career, five and a half years ago at the hands of Vicente Luque, the man he meets again in the main event of UFC Vegas 51 on Saturday. Back then, both fighters were just starting to make a name for themselves in the always-crowded welterweight division; now, they are legit contenders in spitting distance of a title shot.
UFC

