Troutdale, OR

Reynolds baseball grabs a win against Centennial

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
 1 day ago
The Reynolds boy's baseball team persevered through the rain and mud to secure the fourth win of the season as the Raiders dominated Centennial 7-2 on Thursday, April 14.

The Raiders came to Centennial with some confidence after winning their series between David Douglas with scores of 25-0 and 17-7. Reynolds elite offense would show off again against the Eagles, but not to the same extent as in previous games.

Centennial put up a fight by putting runners on base. But the Eagles just couldn't manage to bring runners home. The Raiders took their lead in the first inning when senior Chase Baldwin slammed a ball into deep left field and out of the ballpark in a three-run home run. Reynolds tacked on another run before the inning was up.

Centennial gave starting pitching duties to sophomore Brady Windham. Windham put up five innings of work, allowing seven runs on six hits and striking out eight batters. Fellow sophomore Talan Fery pitched one inning out of the bullpen.

Baldwin was the Reynolds's starting pitcher but was quickly relieved after allowing four walks in the bottom of the first. Baldwin would be replaced by Alex Hendrickson who had a great night on the mound with nine strikeouts in six innings.

"Alex came in and settled us down," said Reynolds head coach Kyle Swoboda. "He threw a lot of strikes and threw enough breaking balls to keep them off balanced."

Centennial would be able to cut the Raider's early lead to only two runs entering the second inning, the Eagles could never break through the Raider's strong pitching.

Reynolds would add another homerun to the score sheet as Alex slaps one passed the left field wall to give the Raiders a nice cushion of 5-2. Alex would lead the Raiders with three hits in four at-bats. Baldwin would follow with two hits and five RBIs.

Junior outfielder Haiden Taylor led the Eagles with one hit.

The Raiders tacked on two more insurance runs in the fourth inning to stamp out the Eagles 7-2. Centennial goes down to 0-3 in league play and are still searching for its first win of the season. The Eagles head to Central Catholic on Thursday, April 21.

The Raiders are 3-0 in league play and hope to keep their momentum going as they take on Gresham High School at home on Thursday, April 21.

