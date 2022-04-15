ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla to get new playground equipment

By Emily Matlock
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7Q9m_0fAT9jpa00 Children of all ages can enjoy new play structures at Fox and Strawberry parks this summer.

Just in time for summer fun, Molalla parks will see new playground equipment installed at Sally Fox Park and the new Strawberry Park. At the April 16 City Council meeting, councilors approved a cooperative purchase agreement of nearly $560,000 for new play structures, rubber fall protection surfaces and all required sitework.

At Fox Park, the city will be replacing current playground equipment, which City Manager Dan Huff said was over 20 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpPSu_0fAT9jpa00

"It's heavily loved," he said, noting that parts of the structure are falling apart and the city can no longer get replacements. Sections of the structure have been closed off for several years due to safety concerns.

Some of the play equipment for younger kids will remain, with the city looking to continue to make improvements in the future.

Strawberry Park, located at 811 Mary Drive, will feature brightly-colored equipment for younger children, including a caterpillar for climbing, bouncing bugs, slides and swings.

The name is both an ode to the strawberries grown in the area and a nod to the origin story of the Molalla Indian Tribe. According to the Molalla Area Historical Society, the story goes that trickster Coyote challenged Grizzly Bear to swallow hot rocks, but Coyote cleverly ate strawberries instead. Grizzly's heart burst and was spread across the land that would become home to the Molalla peoples.

Both parks will have rubber surfacing underneath the structures that offer fall protection and make the playground more easily accessible for strollers or wheelchair users.

Though the projects have seen setbacks due to supply chain issues, Huff said the goal is to have the everything installed by the end of June, which leaves plenty of summer days for kids to break in the new play structures.

The projects were funded in part by a $100,000 donation from Molalla Communications.

The Parks Community Program Committee lead the charge on designing and naming the new park. The committee is also currently planning the new, 5-acre Chief Yelkus Park after receiving community input.

Parks CPC meetings are open to the public. More information about the committee and meeting times can be found online .

Comments / 0

