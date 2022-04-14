What to expect from Mississippi State's Super Bulldog Weekend scrimmage

Will Rogers is having a solid spring and remains solid at QB1. Austin Perryman/MSU

STARKVILLE • Mississippi State will be hosting a spring scrimmage Saturday as opposed to the typical spring game during Super Bulldog Weekend.

Rather than the traditional intrasquad competition in which rosters are divided into two, Mike Leach’s squad will put on display a similar scrimmage to last week's.

Depth chart groupings will take turns on drives usually starting at the offense’s 40-yard line. It’ll start with the first string players facing off before MSU’s staff starts to mix roles up. There will be no score kept.

Leach said the date of the what would be the spring game is earlier than usual as State aimed for it to overlap with baseball hosting games. It’s rare, but MSU will have four spring practices in the week following the spring scrimmage.

“I’m not a believer in this spring game, just go through the motions, run a couple of drills and wave at everybody,” Leach said. “I hate that. I can’t even fathom that on any level.”

For Leach, very little changes in what he hopes to see besides a step forward from the first spring scrimmage.

There likely won’t be much confusion about who the top quarterback is as Will Rogers continues to impress this spring above Sawyer Robertson. But those protecting the quarterback will be shuffling around.

Leach and offensive line coach Mason Miller are experimenting with various players replacing last season’s tackles. Left tackle Charles Cross is on his way to becoming a top draft pick in this year’s NFL Draft while right tackle Scott Lashley is out of eligibility and working as a student coach with the Bulldogs.

Junior college addition Percy Lewis is the favorite to fill Cross’ spot while Albert Reese appears to be taking Lashley’s. However, don’t expect them to be the only ones in those slots during first team reps.

Interior guys such as Kwatrivous Johnson took snaps on the exterior. And the offensive line is just a taste of the rest of the arrangements.

Saturday provides a good opportunity for fans to see a plethora of players find roles in the same way the coaching staff does at practice. Based on the intensity of MSU’s last few practices, the possibility of some skirmishes exists.

But as for determining who will be shining on Saturday’s in the regular season, fans shouldn’t put too much weight on the baseball game’s appetizer.