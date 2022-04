The Indianapolis Colts managed to rid themselves of Carson Wentz after just one season, offloading him to the Commanders and subsequently acquiring veteran QB Matt Ryan. With quarterback no longer a critical area of need ahead of the 2022 NFL, the Colts can look to buff up other positions that could stand to improve. After last season’s late collapse, the Colts will be eager to prove they’re true contenders this season and can do just that on draft day. We’ve got some bold Colts predictions for the 2022 NFL Draft.

