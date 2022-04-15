Kia NYIAS: More Details About the 2023 Niro Model Line

The Multimedia system on the 2023 Toyota bZ4X boasts a lot of new features and amenities that make your bZ4X even more comfortable. Years ago, having a screen in your car was only available on top trim level Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or any other luxury car. Today, your base model Chevy Spark has a screen and has all the bells and whistles of a 20-year-old luxury car at a fraction of the price. However, it's not that a car has a screen or in auto lingo, “infotainment system,” it's what’s on the screen and what you can do with the screen that makes it unique. BMW has the hand signals so you can control your volume or change the track with a motion of your hand, Mercedes-Benz lets you control what scent you want to come out of your vents by choosing an aroma, and other cars have cool features too.

