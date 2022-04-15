ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Kia NYIAS: More Details About the 2023 Niro Model Line

torquenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Kia unveiled its 2023 Kia Niro lineup, including hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric (EV) versions at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). With the unveiling also came some additional details about the new models that will go on sale this summer. According to...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Digital iPhone car keys expand to 2022 Genesis, Kia models

Apple introduced a digital car key feature in iPhones in 2020, but the list of supported brands has been stagnant ever since. Now, some of the latest Genesis and Kia models are compatible with the much-requested feature. The 2022 Genesis G90, 2022 Genesis GV60, and 2022 Kia Niro all allow iPhone owners to use their devices in place of car keys.
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Add new comment

Owning a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) comes with some special perks including the ability to utilize two forms of fuel, one of which is sometimes available for free and allows the blissful experience of all electric driving. We just spent a week at a resort on the Deschutes River near Bend, Oregon which also offered the luxury of free 240V charging.
BEND, OR
torquenews.com

Kia Leads In UK Market Thanks To Strong EV Sales

Kia leads in the United Kingdon’s vehicle market. Here are some interesting facts. Kia announced this past week that it is now the number one brand in the UK, citing data supplied by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Kia’s Sportage is also the second-best-selling vehicle overall, and the Niro line is also a top-ten seller.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Explains Why The Refreshed Model Y Only Has A 279 Mile Range Despite 4680 Cells & Structural Pack

Tesla has finally given an explanation on why the refreshed Model Y only has a 279-mile range despite sporting the revolutionary 4680 cells and a structural battery pack. Tesla recently held an epic party to mark the opening of the company’s newest Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The event so-called Cyber Rodeo featured everything from Tesla’s latest redesigned Cybertruck prototype to the first mention of a “futuristic dedicated robotaxi” Tesla is building; to drone formation featuring DogeCoin; and everything in between.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Battery Technologies#Kia Sorento#Car And Driver#Vehicles#Nyias#North American#European#Awd#Autoblog Com#Phev
torquenews.com

Tesla's New Standard Range Model Y Vehicle Will Have Huge Margins

Tesla is beginning production of a standard range Model Y from Giga Texas. This vehicle is eventually going to have huge margins - as high as 35% or more, once Tesla reaches volume production. Tesla's New Standard Range Model Y Vehicle Will Have Huge Margins. There is some information we...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Meet Subaru's First-Ever Wilderness Trim The Rugged Leone 4WD Wagon

The 2022 Subaru Outback and Forester Wilderness trim levels were not the first. Check out the Rugged Leone 4WD that started it all 50 years ago. You thought the 2022 Outback and Forester Wilderness trim levels were Subaru's first rugged off-pavement models. The Leone 4WD Estate Wagon started the off-road all-wheel-drive craze 50 years ago.
CARS
torquenews.com

Is This Tesla's Leaked Product Road Map?

We have a Twitter post with someone claiming they have a leaked Tesla product road map. It's tough to say if this is real or not, however, in it is the Tesla Cyber Bus, and that is a product worth talking about. Is This Tesla's Leaked Product Road Map?. Twitter...
TRAVEL
torquenews.com

See the Incredible Jeep Concepts at the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari

We have been following the teases leading up to the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari. Now, you can see the Jeep Concepts that will be conquering the trails in Moab, Utah!. The 56th Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari is officially underway, and this year Jeep is sending a stunning set of 2022 Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator and Grand Cherokee Concept vehicles. The 2022 Jeep Magneto 2.0 Concept will definitely be one of the stars of the show, but there are plenty of new ideas for improving anyone’s outdoor adventure.
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
torquenews.com

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X's Multimedia System Brings More Functionality To Your EV

The Multimedia system on the 2023 Toyota bZ4X boasts a lot of new features and amenities that make your bZ4X even more comfortable. Years ago, having a screen in your car was only available on top trim level Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or any other luxury car. Today, your base model Chevy Spark has a screen and has all the bells and whistles of a 20-year-old luxury car at a fraction of the price. However, it's not that a car has a screen or in auto lingo, “infotainment system,” it's what’s on the screen and what you can do with the screen that makes it unique. BMW has the hand signals so you can control your volume or change the track with a motion of your hand, Mercedes-Benz lets you control what scent you want to come out of your vents by choosing an aroma, and other cars have cool features too.
CARS
torquenews.com

As Mustang GT Celebrates 58th Birthday, It Is Named World's Best-Selling Sports Coupe

The Ford Mustang GT, which is celebrating its 58th birthday, has been named the leader in its market segment for the seventh straight time. Even as the Mustang celebrates its 58th birthday, one of the world's iconic performance vehicles has been named the world's best-selling sports coupe. This information comes from a Ford analysis of registration data provided by Standard & Poor Global Mobility.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why The New Subaru Outback Onyx Is Now Your Best Pick Over Wilderness

The 2023 Subaru Outback gets a new Onyx Edition with the 2.5-liter engine and other upgrades. Here’s why it’s a better pick over the Wilderness trim. If you've been waiting on the sidelines for the refreshed 2023 Outback, should you buy the rugged Wilderness trim level or the upgraded 2023 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition? With the Onyx Edition upgrades, there are several reasons why you should consider buying it over the Wilderness.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why Selling Your Older Subaru Now Is A Good Idea

Now is the best time if you need to sell your older Subaru. Subaru dealers need your Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek and are willing to pay more. It's been a crazy two years for Subaru of America. Subaru retailers are shifting from selling new 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek models and pushing their used cars to customers. It's due to Subaru having a severe shortage of new 2022 Forester and Crosstrek models across North America.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Readies For Launch Of F-150 Lightning ‘Job 1' On April 26

Although it has seemed to take forever, the impending launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning has been rather quick. As recently as two years ago, the automaker was still teasing the pickup's launch and now it is scheduled for April 26. For more than a year, the vehicle world has...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y With 4680 Battery Cells Already Circulating In The US

Tesla has already delivered the first Model Y units with 4680 battery cells manufactured at the Giga Factory in Austin, Texas; some of its lucky owners didn't want to miss the event in order to tell about them on social media. After the celebration of the Cyber Rodeo last Thursday,...
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

2022 VW Golf R: The Edition in 3 Years Before an EV Version

The R within the Golf family is the ultimate version, like the Z06 for the Chevrolet Corvette, the Shelby 500 for the Ford Mustang, etc. And this year, with now 315 horsepower under the hood, more than ever, the word ultimate takes on its full meaning, as does the presence of four-wheel drive. This may be the last Golf R before VW presents an electric version.
CARS
torquenews.com

2023 Toyota bZ4X Could Be a Great Light Off-Roader

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X has great off-road capabilities says Toyota in its press release. As of today, most of us have probably seen the new 2023 Toyota bZ4X press release and some of us have probably rushed to our local dealership to order one. With more and more cars either going EV or new models coming out, what is the future of off-roading? We look at some off-roading legends like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and the Toyota 4Runner and none of them are electric. Will we ever see any car or SUV known for off-roading to go EV? Yes, we will…and it’s.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla China Sells 65.8K Vehicles In March Despite Giga Shanghai Shutdown

Tesla China has just posted its second-highest monthly delivery number in March producing and selling 65,814 vehicles. This number is even more impressive when we take into account Shanghai, the location for Tesla's only China factory has been experiencing lockdowns due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Tesla has been...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy