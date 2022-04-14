ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Average price of Easter basket at $61.83 | Morning in America

KTAL
 2 days ago

Start your day with Morning in America, NewsNation's live three-hour national morning newscast hosted by Adrienne Bankert. Average price of Easter basket...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Pink Moon: How And When to Spot it This Easter Weekend

The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend, tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season. The moon will glow at its biggest and brightest on the eve of Easter on Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
WCIA

Unique Easter basket ideas with Yellow & Co.

Yellow & Co. is known for their fun, feminine, creative, nostalgic, happy, retro, and humorous gifts. Today we’re checking out some themed baskets with unique items inside like hand painted chocolate bunnies and cloud shaped lotion bars, as well as a few other things too!. Stay turned for details...
MAHOMET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning In America#Easter Weekend#The Real Thing#Field Day#Newsnation#Mudbugs
KTAL

Mudbugs fall to El Paso in penultimate regular season contest

Mudbugs fall to El Paso in penultimate regular season contest. Mudbugs fall to El Paso in penultimate regular season …. Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80mph | Banfield. White House public tours resume after pandemic hiatus. The search for Koby Roush. DiamondJacks owners file petition for sale to Mississippi …
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
White House
FOX43.com

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
LOTTERY
PennLive.com

Pink full moon will be rising Easter weekend over Pennsylvania

The Full Pink Moon will shine for Easter weekend, reaching peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and becoming visible in our night sky after sunset. The full moon won’t actually be pink. That name for it comes down to us from some Native American tribes who knew the first full moon of spring to correspond with the flowering of a native wildflower, Phlox subulata, which is commonly known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or moss pink.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTAL

Licensing regulations leave Louisiana braiders in limbo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the legal battle over Louisiana regulations requiring extensive training and licensing to legally braid hair in Louisiana drags on, natural hair braiders in the Black community remain in a difficult position between embracing their culture and facing potential fines. Chendria Powell of Shreveport is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTEN.com

Monarch butterflies migrate north

(KTEN) – March is known for its longer days, warmer temperatures, and the start of the spring season. It also marks the beginning of monarch mating season and their migration journey northward. On March 10, 2022 some of the first monarch butterflies were spotted in Davis, OK and Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy