Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called for lawmakers to work on a "mega-legislation" that creates a more beneficial economic incentive to make Oklahoma more business-friendly. On Monday, Stitt announced that a "huge Fortune 500 company with a global presence" is considering building a factory in Oklahoma but said he could not name the company at this time. According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity would have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO