Every Tuesday for the past six weeks we’ve welcomed Chef Alison Mountford from Ends+Stems to the ‘The Rhode Show’ as she has provided us with some fun ways to creatively cook with leftovers we might find in our fridge. In addition to these kitchen segments, we’ve also been running our “What’s in Your Fridge? No Food Waste Sweepstakes” and today we announced the winners!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO