Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released its draft rule on climate-related risk disclosure Monday. Despite major exchanges mandating ESG disclosures, today, neither the Nasdaq nor New York Stock Exchange in the U.S. require ESG reporting as a listing rule. In this newly proposed rule, companies would be required to provide Scope 1, 2 (direct) and 3 (indirect, downstream) greenhouse gas emissions disclosures, as well as any material climate-related goals, progress and risk therein.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection More specifically, the proposed rule changes would require...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO