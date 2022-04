View the original article to see embedded media. After the embarrassing ending to what was supposed to be a great year for the Lakers, it looks like there could be a possible rebuild in the future. Not only are the Lakers without a head coach after the firing of Frank Vogel, but the team clearly does not work together well. Now the question is, who will take on the role of the head coach?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO