Mobile, AL

A Sisterhood of Faith

By Jill Clair Gentry
mobilebaymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rebekah Abel Lamar visited Government Street Presbyterian Church for the first time in 2019, she walked down a long hallway adorned with portraits of the church’s previous pastors. Dozens of men stared back at her. Later that year, Lamar became the first female senior pastor in the church’s nearly 200-year...

mobilebaymag.com

The Marshall Project

Freedom, Family and Faith

Issue 10 of News Inside explores the topics our incarcerated readers told us they care about most. Producing News Inside is an exciting endeavor, and we do our best to get it to as many people behind bars as possible. But sometimes it can be difficult. Not all state Departments of Correction accept every issue of our publication. A rejection can be due to a security concern that could be plausible for a DOC, but sounds almost harmless to the average reader. Then there are issues of facility priority — changes in the way people move around a prison due to factors like COVID-19, the temporary closure of an institution’s library or correctional staff protests — that come before the distribution of News Inside. Reader Luther W. explained one scenario at his Florida facility:
ANGOLA, LA
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock faith calendar

NOTE: Please call ahead to check if the church of your choosing is open or still worshiping virtually and, if it is open, what COVID-19 safety guidelines may be in place. Please send updates to: newmedia@lubbockonline.com. LENTEN SERVICES. • First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway: Ash Wednesday service March 2, at...
LUBBOCK, TX
Deseret News

The state of faith

We’ve all heard the headlines. Church membership is dropping. Secularization is rising. Religious activities no longer anchor the average American’s social life. And yet a new survey from the Deseret News and Marist Poll shows that the story of faith in America is far more complicated — and nuanced — than a simple narrative of decline. Among many groups, faith is thriving, resilient and even on the rise.
RELIGION

