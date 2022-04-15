ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of Chiefs fans like Patrick Mahomes to win 2022’s MVP award

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. To participate in the weekly surveys, sign up here. Later this month, the Chiefs will enter the...

The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Buys New House: Fans React

The Denver Broncos have a new star quarterback after trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. With the move, the couple had a few things to take care of – selling their old house and finding a new one. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their Bellevue, Washington home for sale. It’s on the market for $28 million.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colts Sign Mountainous Free-Agent Offensive Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed free-agent offensive tackle Brandon Kemp. Originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Kemp spent his rookie year on the practice squad and then all of 2021 on Injured Reserve following an injury to his labrum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Friday’s Stephon Gilmore News

On Friday morning, free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his decision to join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. This news came despite reports that the former defensive player of the year was “in contact” with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential free-agent deal earlier this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Worked Out Notable QB Prospect

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts acquired longtime NFL veteran Matt Ryan as their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. That hasn’t stopped the team from looking into this year’s incoming QB draft prospects, though. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Colts representatives took a visit to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Complex

Deshaun Watson Responds to ‘Why Should You Be Believed Instead of More Than 20 Women’ Question at Browns Presser

Following his trade to the Cleveland Browns under a five-year deal, Deshaun Watson has once again denied the sexual misconduct allegations he’s facing. Over 20 women have filed civil suits against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct during massages, but earlier this month a grand jury determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the 26-year-old quarterback. He could still face additional charges in other states, however. During a press conference on Friday, he was asked about the allegations again and insisted he’s never assaulted any women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
9NEWS

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1. The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

It was Bill Belichick’s 70th birthday yesterday and NFL fans around the country have been paying tribute to the most successful coach in NFL history. In 22 years with the New England Patriots, Belichick has led the team to the playoffs 18 times. He has 17 AFC East titles, 30 postseason wins, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl wins.
NFL

