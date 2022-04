After moving to Maine, I have come to the realization that receiving Amazon packages is a struggle, especially when it comes to larger packages. As an Amazon Prime member, I always took advantage of the two-day shipping (especially since I don't always want to go out to the actual store). I know that in recent times, it sometimes takes more than two days to get my package, which is fine. Amazon has done a great job at telling me when my package will arrive, and they tell me right off the bat that it will take more than two days to get to me.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO