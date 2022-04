Ames high and middle school students will start their school days 40 minutes later next school year, while elementary students will start 50 minutes earlier than now. That's the decision the Ames school board reached Monday night to save the district money while aligning with research about the benefits of later start times for secondary students, but sticking points had to do with what the effects may be for elementary students. ...

