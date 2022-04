St. Joseph-Ogden's Avian Gerdes dives back to first base to avoid a pick-off attempt during SJO's road game against Centennial. After light rain during the early innings and three runs across the final four of the ballgame, the Spartans pulled out a 4-1 win over the host Chargers. Gerdes made it back to the bag avoiding the tag and later left on base during his pinch-run appearance. See more photos from this game.

SAINT JOSEPH, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO