ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FORECAST: A Few Friday Showers & A Lot Of Wind

By Mark Johnson
newsnet5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon until 8 pm and includes most of NE Ohio. Wind gusts near 45 mph will be possible at times with the strongest wind expected from the early to middle afternoon and quickly decreasing this evening. Today starts with a...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Cooler temps, few more rain showers coming to Columbus area

After a bumpy afternoon/evening with showers and storms around, with multiple reports of hail and wind, we are now seeing calming conditions in our area. Winds will be breezy still overnight tonight, as temperatures slowly fall back to the middle 40s, still well above normal for this time of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC6.com

Some Sun & Mild Today, A Few Showers For The Weekend

Rest of the night, temps in the 40s with fog, showers (some thunder). Rain may be heavy at times. Friday, early morning fog will start the day dreary, but some sun for the afternoon. 50° beaches, 60° inland. A decent weather day to close out the week. Friday night, a few clouds. Around 40°.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Windy with potential for problematic snow showers Friday

A wind advisory has been issued for our entire area between 1pm and 10pm Friday ahead of winds gusting around 50mph. If you drive a high profile vehicle, hold onto that steering wheel tight. This is not the only potential impact. As a system passes by through Wisconsin, it will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Beautiful day, but tracking a few showers this evening

It's a stunning day across western Montana, especially for west central and southwest portions of the state. Temperatures are easily into the 60s with a few spots close to 70 this afternoon!. A few isolated showers will move into the region later, beginning for northwest Montana this evening as a...
MONTANA STATE
WAFF

A few morning showers followed by a clear, cooler and breezy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! A few lingering showers this morning but we are drying out from here on out!. Storms last night brought heavy rain and gusty winds and now the rain is coming to an end. A few showers will continue out there this morning with the clouds. These should be gone by 8 or 9 AM at the latest and from there we clear out. We’ll see some sunshine for a brief time this morning and into the early afternoon. However, another round of clouds will race in by the middle of the day and afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon compared to Tuesday as we will only see highs into the low 60s, with many not even making the upper 50s. Wind should stay breezy through the rest of the day today as well, gusting from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
newsnet5

Tornado rips through Central Texas, injures 23

Nearly two dozen people were injured after a tornado ripped through Central Texas. Bell County judge David Blackburn said a possible tornado was reported shortly before 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, near Salado, north of Austin. Blackburn said the tornado traveled about 7 miles on the ground and destroyed buildings and trees.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shower#Easter Weekend#Wind Advisory#Ne#The Guardians Home Opener#Cavs#Hawks#Highs#Sun#Blustery Cool
KRMG

How to watch the Lyrids light up April night sky

It’s that time again, skygazers. The annual Lyrid meteor shower will light up the night sky beginning this weekend and is expected to peak Thursday night into early Friday morning, according to Space.com. Optimal viewing will occur “in the hour before your local midnight, before the moon rises or...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy