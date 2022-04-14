ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Shanghai Reds

visitpalmsprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanghai Red’s is open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday, serving bar...

visitpalmsprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disney has closed as the city tries to control its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure. "Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Shanghai Disney closes amid COVID surge in China

Shanghai Disney Resort has temporarily closed again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in China. The resort temporarily closed in early 2020 in response to the pandemic. ​“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” according to a notice on the resort’s website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Viva la pizza: Taco Bell brings back Mexican Pizza

IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell is crediting an online petition and rapper Doja Cat, in part, for its decision to bring back the Mexican Pizza to its menu. In a news release, Taco Bell announced Mexican Pizza would be returning to restaurants on May 19. Mexican Pizza was discontinued...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Shanghai Reds#Shanghai Red
The Independent

New hand-rolled Japanese tea leaves sell for record 1.96m yen

In a first, one kg of hand-rolled new Japanese tea leaves sold for a whopping 1.96 million yen (£11,881) in the country’s seasonal inaugural auction on Monday. A product of Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture, the indigenous green tea leaves were grown in Fujinomiya and sold at the city’s annual Tea Market auction, kickstarting the ceremony.Officials in the market said that though the production of tea was slower than usual this year, the quality has remained unchanged.The market “is working hard to ensure it provides delicious tea at fair prices” even as the country was hit by rising fuel and raw materials...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy