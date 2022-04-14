Shanghai Reds

In a first, one kg of hand-rolled new Japanese tea leaves sold for a whopping 1.96 million yen (£11,881) in the country’s seasonal inaugural auction on Monday. A product of Japan’s Shizuoka prefecture, the indigenous green tea leaves were grown in Fujinomiya and sold at the city’s annual Tea Market auction, kickstarting the ceremony.Officials in the market said that though the production of tea was slower than usual this year, the quality has remained unchanged.The market “is working hard to ensure it provides delicious tea at fair prices” even as the country was hit by rising fuel and raw materials...

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO