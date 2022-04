JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County has a new health officer to run the county’s health department. At it’s Tuesday, March 15 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the appointment of Kristin Pluta to the position. She will be paid a salary of $105,560. Pluta was hired as the county’s deputy health officer in August, with the hope she would eventually take over the health officer role full time, county officials said at the time.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO