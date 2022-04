What’s pink and white, stands on one leg and enjoys trips to the Texas coast? No. 492, aka Pink Floyd, an African flamingo that once lived in a zoo in Kansas. The bird started life in Tanzania and spent time in South Africa before being shipped to the U.S. and the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, as part of a group of 40 flamingos. However, it was not at the zoo long enough for bloodwork to be done to determine the bird’s gender. In addition, the zoo had not yet clipped the flamingos’ wings, which allowed No. 492 (named for the number on its tag) and another flamingo to escape.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO