This Lava Field in Iceland Has a Very Dark Past

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust (opens in new tab) Twitter posts.
If there’s one thing we can say for sure about Vikings, it’s that they got everywhere. In their adventures away from their Scandinavian homeland, they made it down to Spain and across the ocean to Canada – they even made it over to the middle east and gave the modern countries of Russia and Belarus their names.
In July 1958, an 8.3-magnitude earthquake at the Fairweather Fault rocked Alaska's southern coast. The ground-shaking event caused a massive landslide at nearby Lituya Bay, which triggered a devastating tsunami that ripped through the narrow body of water and killed five people. The colossal wave leveled trees on the steep...
The largest quake in history triggered a tsunami that struck northern Chile 3,800 years ago and had brought severe devastation to coastal populations that it took 1,000 years for humans to return to shore. According to scientists, the ancient "super-quake" had a magnitude of about 9.5, so powerful that it...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Steam at a geothermal park in the Azores.(Carsten Brandt/iStock) The Azores Archipelagos is a group of nine islands in the Northern Atlantic Ocean and is a territory of Portugal. The islands have been creating a lot of commotion recently with thousands of earthquakes shaking things up.
An ancient comet, believed to be over 4 billion years old is headed towards the Earth. The massive comet is at least 80 miles across, making it twice the width of Rhode Island. It’s currently speeding towards the Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. This ancient comet is the...
Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
Five years ago, the United Nations' panel on climate change was charged with drafting a series of reports detailing its science, the effects on the planet and how humanity might save itself. The last of those reports arrived this week, and the news is dire. The world's scientists say the...
Giant "sinkholes" — one of which could devour an entire city block holding six-story buildings — are appearing along the Arctic seafloor, as submerged permafrost thaws and disturbs the area, scientists have discovered. But even though human-caused climate change is increasing the average temperatures in the Arctic, the...
Atlantic volcanoes in the Azores archipelago are at risk of an imminent eruption due to the continuance of thousands of earthquake swarms or small quakes for more than a week. Volcanic activities are showing indications this may be the case, prompting local authorities to issue an emergency evacuation. Volcanologists are...
The first humans to move into the Americas came by sea rather than over a land bridge, according to a new study, which found that a giant 3,000-foot tall wall of ice blocked their way. For a long time there have been two main theories of the way people first...
The course of human evolution over the last 2 million years was shaped by habitation shifts linked to astronomically driven climate change, scientists suggest in a new study. Using an unprecedented supercomputer simulation of Earth's climate as it transitioned through climatic shifts over the course of the Pleistocene epoch, researchers found that changes in variables such as precipitation and temperature were linked with how a range of different hominin species, including Homo sapiens, settled or wandered over eons of human prehistory.
A Greek climber died Tuesday on Nepal's rugged Mount Dhaulagiri, expedition organizers said, in the first recorded fatality of this year's busy Himalayan spring climbing season. Antonios Sykaris's death came a day after a triumphant Instagram message announcing he had made it to the top of the world's seventh-highest peak....
Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
Earlier this month, we wrapped up the latest annual end-of-summer snowline survey over New Zealand's South Island (Te Waipounamu), providing a birdseye view of how glaciers fared during the past year. This collection of aerial photos adds to a near half-century perspective of irrefutable and dramatic climate change impacts on...
Comments / 0