Sioux Falls, SD

SFFR investigating house basement fire

By Todd Epp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating a basement fire in a home early this morning (Friday) in Sioux Falls. The fire was at 1709 West 10th Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the basement and first floor of the house. After a...

