National Park Week is upon us, and Outsider wants to connect you with a local national park so you can get in on the daily themes and festivities from April 16-24. Happy National Park Week! This week, National Park Service (NPS) sites across the country will host a variety of special programs, events, and digital experiences for nine full days of festivities. This presidentially-proclaimed celebration is hosted by both NPS and the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks. Together, they hope to help all Americans celebrate our treasured parks, conservation, and the great outdoors.

