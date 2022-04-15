ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

McDermott Nabs Government Contracts Lawyer for Vice Chair Role

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment contracts lawyer Tara Ward has joined McDermott Will & Emery as vice chair of its practice group in Washington, D.C., the law firm said Friday. Ward joins...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Focus May Sink Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Push

Ginni Thomas’s texts to a Trump White House official reinvigorated congressional Democrats’ calls to hold the Supreme Court to a code of ethics but tying it to her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, may make it harder to pass. The focus on Thomas, one of the most conservative justices,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Administration Advances Plan for Nursing Home Staff Levels

The Biden administration took a first step toward requiring minimum staffing levels in nursing homes. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asked for public feedback on the issue Monday and said it plans to release a proposal within a year. The agency, which spends $35 billion a year on nursing home care for the elderly and disabled, said it’s also considering tying some payments to the level of staff turnover, which has been linked to quality of care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
bloomberglaw.com

California Lawyer Quits, Says Newsom Pressured on Activision (1)

Chief counsel for DFEH was fired; assistant resigns in protest. A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against. Activision Blizzard Inc. Melanie Proctor, the assistant chief counsel for California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Nods to Prosecutors, Law Partners With New Judge Picks (2)

Planned nominees for Seventh, Ninth Circuits, plus three districts. List includes prosecutors, law firm partners, departing from Biden norm. The White House announced the first batch of planned judicial nominations in more than two months as President Joe Biden seeks to fill a backlog of vacant seats before the midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

THG hires former ITV boss as new chair to strengthen governance

Embattled online retail giant THG has hired former ITV boss Charles Allen as its chair as part of efforts to improve its corporate governance.Last year, the Manchester-based company saw more than £2 billion knocked off its stock market value after it faced criticism over its governance structure and future prospects.In October, the group, which owns brands including Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic, said it would hire an independent chair.On Tuesday, the group said Mr Allen will become non-executive chair in a move which will split the dual roles of executive chair and chief executive held by founder Matthew Moulding.Mr Moulding will...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Sample Covid-19 Vaccine Policy Medical Accommodation Form

[Bloomberg Law subscribers can access the annotated version of this policy template with expert commentary and analysis. Not a subscriber? Request a demo.]. In order to provide a safe work environment for employees and workplace visitors, [Employer] implemented a Covid-19 Employer Vaccine Mandate [or Vaccine-or-Test] policy. [Employer] is committed to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rep. Jackson introduces legislation to remove vice president from border-related role

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13) introduced a resolution that calls on President Joe Biden to replace Vice President Kamala Harris from her role at the southern border, according to a news release from the office of the congressman for Texas District 13. The resolution comes after a year since […]
TEXAS STATE
Advocate Andy

Consumer Group Calls for End to Forced Arbitration

In response to House passage of the FAIR Act — (Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal), consumer group Public Justice is calling on the Senate to follow suit and take immediate action to protect consumers from forced arbitration clauses.
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Hertz Poaches New General Counsel From Conagra

In today’s column, McDermott is advising Elon Musk on his hostile bid for Twitter; New York’s February bar exam, which went back to in-person administration, fell sharply from last year; legal tech company Filevine raised $108 million in new funding. Leading off, Hertz Global Holdings said veteran food...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Justice Department Elevates New Criminal Appellate Chief (2)

The Justice Department has promoted Robert Parker to head its criminal appellate section, filling a vacancy created by the retirement of a longtime official, a DOJ spokeswoman confirmed. Parker, who previously served as deputy of the Criminal Division’s appellate section since 2013, replaces Patty Stemler, who stepped down in January...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Client Gets Attorneys’ Fee Award Nixed for Arbitrator Bias

Arbitration provision includes objections made during hearing. A client in a dispute with his lawyer over fees was able to prove that an arbitrator’s failure to disclose a previous relationship with the lawyer made him a biased authority, a Texas court of appeals said Thursday in ordering an arbitration award vacated.
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Law Allows Legal Fee Award to Manager in Trade Secrets Row

A Texas company that offers clean-up and construction services in the wake of disasters must pay the legal expenses of a former managing member after it sued him alleging theft of trade secrets, an appeals court in the state ruled. Restoration Specialists LLC alleged that Mark DeMattia breached his fiduciary...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Alex Jones’s Businesses Tap Advisers, Weigh Possible Bankruptcy

A filing would aim to allow entities to pause civil litigation. are getting advice from restructuring advisers and considering options including a potential bankruptcy filing after being hit by lawsuits over Jones’s conspiracy theories, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. A Chapter 11 filing would aim...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Treasury Taking Unexpected Path to Fintech, Cybersecurity Tools

Contractors: Treasury’s approach could streamline development. The Treasury Department is searching for tech to help ward off cyberattacks, following the 2020 SolarWinds breach by Russian hackers. Industry leaders are excited about the agency’s interest in leveraging cybersecurity and fintech products from a small business innovation program that Treasury does...
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Cooley Recruits Perkins Coie’s Davis as a M&A Partner in Seattle

Nicholas Davis has joined Cooley’s mergers and acquisitions practice as a partner in Seattle, the firm announced Tuesday. Davis, who joins from Perkins Coie, will support the buy-side practice and companies platform, according to Cooley. Davis represents public and private companies in U.S. and cross-border transactions, including mergers, acquisitions,...
SEATTLE, WA
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Franchise Tax Ruling for Sirius XM Leaves Rules in Limbo

It isn’t clear when—or if—the Texas comptroller will align his office’s regulations on taxation of services with a recent, contradictory state Supreme Court ruling. But that shouldn’t stop taxpayers from following the court’s ruling, not the regulations, tax professionals said. The court decision in...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Latham Hires Data Privacy, Cybersecurity Partner Northouse

Clayton Northouse has joined Latham & Watkins as a partner in the data and technology transactions practice within the corporate department in Washington, the law firm said Monday. Northouse joins Latham from Sidley Austin LLP. He counsels technology, telecommunications, and healthcare companies on cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and domestic and international...
WASHINGTON STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Two IT Executives Indicted in Alleged H-1B Visa Fraud Scheme (1)

Firm allegedly submitted more than 50 fraudulent applications. Created ‘pool’ of H-1B workers to place with employers, DOJ says. Two executives of a Santa Clara, Calif., information technology services company were indicted in a visa fraud scheme alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2020. The U.S....
SANTA CLARA, CA

