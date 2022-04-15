ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limor Suss has Easter and Spring brunch essentials

ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Limor Suss shared some Easter and Spring Brunch essentials for the season!. Synonymous with Easter, the iconic...

www.abc15.com

hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simplemost

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Will Be Your Go-To No-Bake Dessert This Summer

If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s not to love about spring? With fresh florals and warmer temps, everything changes — the weather, our home decor, even what we eat. Out with the heavier, comfort-food dishes (though we’ll still be relying on Ina Garten’s Modern Comfort Food when the cravings hit) and in with fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies, like radishes, asparagus and rhubarb. And who better to turn to than the Barefoot Contessa for the best spring recipes? Spring is...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Salon

How to focus on simple cooking, according to a professional chef

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Much has been written about the radical changes in the development of cuisine and gastronomy over the last 35 years, particularly on the discussion about the "virtues" of molecular gastronomy or modernist cuisine (or any other term employed by the food media). This trend in cooking has its roots in neo-Catalan cuisine, and Ferran and Albert Adrià initially developed the principles at Restaurant El Bulli in Spain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Salon

A weeknight pasta dinner that involves very few ingredients and almost no effort

Salami hive, this recipe is for you. Inspired by classic aglio e olio but with a porky twist, this weeknight dinner involves very few ingredients and almost no effort. In fact, you can whip up the sauce in about as much time as it takes to boil pasta. For that reason, I highly recommend prepping the ingredients while the water comes to a boil. Once the pasta goes into the pot, queue the 10-minute dinner countdown.
RECIPES

