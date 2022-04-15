Forest Grove History Museum reopens under new leadership

The museum, housed inside the old train station on 19th Avenue, had been closed for over two years.

The Forest Grove History Museum & Library reopened this month under the leadership of new manager Ashley Roth.

"Being in this position means the world to me because I'm really passionate about history," Roth said. "We're slowly getting back into things, but I really hope to do more for kids with activities and crafts and things of that nature."

The former Southern Pacific Railroad station, which still has a vintage ticket office, stopped carrying passengers and mail in 1929. The museum, which is run by the Friends of Historic Forest Grove, now displays 150 years of local history, including photographs, maps, deeds, clothing, furniture and, most recently, a sign from former local staple Poppio's Family Restaurant.

Roth said in 2019, the museum saw 74 visitors, but it has already drawn 20 over the first four days in April. She also hopes to eventually add a display about the local history of Latino immigrants.

The museum is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For private tours and visits during other hours, call 503-992-1280 or email info@fhfg.org.