ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove History Museum reopens under new leadership

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaLpW_0fARvuTk00 The museum, housed inside the old train station on 19th Avenue, had been closed for over two years.

The Forest Grove History Museum & Library reopened this month under the leadership of new manager Ashley Roth.

The museum, housed inside the old train station on 19th Avenue, had been closed for over two years.

"Being in this position means the world to me because I'm really passionate about history," Roth said. "We're slowly getting back into things, but I really hope to do more for kids with activities and crafts and things of that nature."

The former Southern Pacific Railroad station, which still has a vintage ticket office, stopped carrying passengers and mail in 1929. The museum, which is run by the Friends of Historic Forest Grove, now displays 150 years of local history, including photographs, maps, deeds, clothing, furniture and, most recently, a sign from former local staple Poppio's Family Restaurant. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwDDJ_0fARvuTk00

Roth said in 2019, the museum saw 74 visitors, but it has already drawn 20 over the first four days in April. She also hopes to eventually add a display about the local history of Latino immigrants.

The museum is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For private tours and visits during other hours, call 503-992-1280 or email info@fhfg.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Secret Spots – Sewing History Museum

The beloved local seamstress and former owner of The Alterations Shoppe, Katrina Stockton, lived out a childhood dream while owning her shop and providing high-quality alterations for the community including numerous customs hand made pieces and projects. This past weekend she marked another dream off her list when she opened...
WICHITA, KS
WIVB

Popular waterfront restaurant to reopen under new owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo staple is bouncing back under new ownership. The Hatch and William K’s restaurant turned off the lights and shut its doors when the pandemic first started. Now, two years later, a new owner is hoping to breathe new life into the waterfront spot.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Grove, OR
Government
City
Forest Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
News Channel Nebraska

Frank Museum reopening on Saturday

KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is reopening Saturday with limited public hours. Located at 2010 University Drive on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays until further notice. Museum Director April White hopes to open for additional days in the near future.
KEARNEY, NE
Smithonian

New Museum in California Celebrates Rich History of Mexican Cuisine

LA Plaza Cocina, the first American museum dedicated to Mexican food, will celebrate its grand opening next month with an inaugural exhibition centered on a culinary staple: corn, reports Andrea Bautista for KCRW’s “Greater L.A.”. Titled “Maize: Past, Present and Future,” the show features photos, tools, utensils, decorative...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Lollygagger at Large: Pieces of Springfield history find new home in Tallahassee Automobile Museum

It all started with a claim to have one of the few remaining Duryea cars. Now that would be an important piece of Springfield history. Sadly, it isn’t a Duryea. OK. How about a 1947 Indian motorcycle? Oh, and there’s this 1930 Indian outboard motor. And a few Smith & Wesson revolvers that may be of interest. And don’t forget the Spalding golf balls that were produced in Chicopee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Family Restaurant#Furniture#Southern Pacific Railroad#Latino
Portland Tribune

WCCLS: Bees and teas among upcoming WashCo library programs

Washington County libraries have events coming up for kids, teens and adults, from March 31. All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. THE MUSIC OF BEES — Have all your questions about bees and beekeeping answered by a representative from the Tualatin Valley Beekeepers Association from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. For adults. Book club members will also discuss "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin. Non-members and those who haven't read the book but are interested in bees are welcome to participate in this virtual meeting. Find more information at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Farming in the dark

Trauma ran deep in rural America in the years after World War II and entering the Cold War, recalls Pamela Loxley Drake.My legs were short and my view of the world was narrow. This child stood with her Dad in the backyard of the house looking towards Dayton. Huge searchlights scanned the skies. We could clearly see them from 35 miles away. World War II was over, yet our country was still living under the fear of what had just passed. Even though it was after the war and the early 1950s, TV infomercials still showed children how to hide...
DAYTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
75
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy