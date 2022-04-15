ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck Forgot to Tell His Dad About His (Second) Engagement to Jennifer Lopez

By Lauryn Snapp
 2 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shocked fans by revealing their second engagement on April 5. However, nobody may have been more shocked than Affleck's father, Timothy Affleck, who revealed he found out about Bennifer's engagement just like the rest of us: he saw it online. "I haven't talked to...

