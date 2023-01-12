Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific
SYDNEY — (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call following an engine problem over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the...
Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity
For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself...
Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week
A larger-than-life take on Grecian culture, the year 1995, an “Arctic gentleman” and a wardrobe of jerkins, doublets and pourpoints brought forward in time are some of the ideas being tabled by designers in Paris for fall 2023. Here, a look at some of the newer names on...
Heathrow CEO says wealthy 'should pay' aviation transition to greener fuels
During a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye explains to CNN's Richard Quest why the "wealthy people in this room" should pay more to fly.
Regulators conducting interviews in JFK airport near-crash probe
Investigators are probing the narrowly avoided catastrophic collision between two airliners at New York's JFK airport Friday evening and are already conducting interviews, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
