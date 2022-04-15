Courageous 14-year-old girl's actions lead to arrest of Middleborough break-in suspect

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The actions of a brave 14-year-old girl who was home with her 12-year-old sister when a man broke into her Middleborough home early Friday led to the suspect’s swift arrest, police said.

Police were called at 7:20 a.m. to a residence on Spruce Street, where Avery Cormier said she was awoken to the sound of an intruder in her home.

Cormier grabbed a pair of steak knives and confronted the man, later identified as Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, as he was allegedly trying to steal items from the home. He fled the house, police said.

The teen followed Ridge outside and was able to capture a video of the vehicle he was driving away, which she shared with police, officials said.

"I got him out of the house. I scared him. I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number," Cormier told the 911 operator.

Ridge, who is known to police, was taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police as he was driving over the Bourne Bridge.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Middleborough Police Department Chief Joseph Perkins said.

Ridge was charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the day, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

“The suspect in this case is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home. Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes,” Perkins said.