ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Courageous 14-year-old girl's actions lead to arrest of Middleborough break-in suspect

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqngO_0fARpeoc00

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The actions of a brave 14-year-old girl who was home with her 12-year-old sister when a man broke into her Middleborough home early Friday led to the suspect’s swift arrest, police said.

Police were called at 7:20 a.m. to a residence on Spruce Street, where Avery Cormier said she was awoken to the sound of an intruder in her home.

Cormier grabbed a pair of steak knives and confronted the man, later identified as Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, as he was allegedly trying to steal items from the home. He fled the house, police said.

The teen followed Ridge outside and was able to capture a video of the vehicle he was driving away, which she shared with police, officials said.

"I got him out of the house. I scared him. I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number," Cormier told the 911 operator.

Ridge, who is known to police, was taken into custody by Massachusetts State Police as he was driving over the Bourne Bridge.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Middleborough Police Department Chief Joseph Perkins said.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ridge was charged with aggravated breaking and entering during the day, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

“The suspect in this case is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home. Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes,” Perkins said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

14-Year-Old Girl With Knife Confronts Career Criminal In Middleboro Home, Helps Police Catch Him

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl armed with a knife helped police catch a career criminal who they say broke into her home in Middleboro Friday morning. Avery Cormier was sleeping inside her house on Spruce Street when she was woken up to the sound of an intruder. She saw him stealing things, grabbed a knife and confronted him. The man, later identified as 58-year-old Joseph Ridge of Bourne, dropped the items he was allegedly stealing and ran outside. But the girl took video of him getting away. “I got him out of the house. I scared him. I took a video of...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middleborough, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Middleborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Hiker plunges 30 feet underground into old water tank, Massachusetts cops say

A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police: Person shot on MBTA bus in Dorchester

DORCHESTER — Boston Police are on the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday. The victim was shot on an MBTA bus. It happened on Morton Street near Lorna Road. An MBTA bus is taped off within the crime scene. At this point, it’s unclear who the victim...
CNN

CNN

991K+
Followers
145K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy