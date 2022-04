NORWICH — While there are many issues on the minds of Norwich residents, raising taxes is one many agree to object to. The proposed $148.1 million budget includes a 2.12% general fund tax increase, to 42.87 mills total, and would result in a 2.05% overall tax increase for someone in the Town Consolidation District, to 43.22 mills total, and a 2.69% overall tax increase for someone in the City Consolidation District, to 49.95 mills total, according to...

NORWICH, CT ・ 55 MINUTES AGO