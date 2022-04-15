ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: 46K FAO Schwarz Robot Buddy, sensory boards recalled due to potential choking hazards

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 46,000 wooden FAO Schwarz sensory toys.

The CPSC said the Play Smart Robot Buddy and wooden sensory boards are being recalled because parts from the toys can become loose and pose a choking hazard.

FAO Schwarz sold about 26,400 robot toys and another 19,800 sensory boards from Target and FAO Schwarz stores across the country and online from November 2021 through February 2022.

The robot cost about $60 and the board cost about $25.

The recalled robot toy has “Robot Factory” written on the side and batch number 35227A21210, while the sensory board has “FAO Schweetz Shop” written on the top and batch number 59945A21207, CPSC reported.

If you have the recalled products, take them away from children and contact MerchSource for a pre-paid label to return the toys and get a full refund.

You can call MerchSource at 800-813-8762 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or by email. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.

#Robot#Toys#Choking#The Recall#K Fao Schwarz Robot Buddy#Cpsc#Target#Robot Factory#The Sensory Board#Fao Schweetz Shop#Merchsource#K Ge#Bestar
