Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud Closing for Construction

By Lee Voss
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. cloud is closing Cooper Avenue South beginning Monday so utility work can get started ahead of a reconstruction project. Cooper Avenue South will be closed from Roosevelt Road to 17th Street South. Cooper...

Artwork Planned for North Lawn of new St. Cloud City Hall

ST. CLOUD -- Some artwork will be installed on the lawn outside the new St. Cloud City Hall. The city applied for and received, a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tuesday night the Planning Commission approved the required $50,000 match for the project with the local money coming from the development fund.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
