ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shiny New Things at the 2022 SCA Expo: Highly Anticipated Releases

By Daily Coffee News Staff
dailycoffeenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lights were bright, the booths were blingin’ and the crowd of 10,000+ was abuzz as the Specialty Coffee Expo returned to full form last week in Boston. After a quieter event in New Orleans in 2021, a substantially wider cross-section of the global industry reconvened for four days of networking,...

dailycoffeenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How the Metaverse will change the way we interact with brands

Everything about the way you live your life will be different within 10 years. The Metaverse has reached peak hype; per Gartner’s hype cycle definition, this means it’s at the “peak of inflated expectations.” This may be due in part to Facebook’s name change to Meta, the fact that individuals are paying millions of dollars for digital properties, or the fact that your kids are spending hours immersed in digital worlds already.
INTERNET
WWD

Esxence Gets Bigger With 12th Edition

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The artistic perfumery show Esxence — The Art Perfumery Event is gearing up to resume its IRL showcase after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. To mark the comeback, the event switched to a bigger location, trading The Mall venue for the MiCo-Milano Convention Centre space. The move will enable organizers to increase the exhibition space by 15 percent to accommodate 260 exhibitors over a 75,347-square-foot surface.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2022Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2022Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022 “We’re fully booked and even had to decline some requests because we couldn’t...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts

Report: 65% of U.S. Merchants Urge Customers to Launch Cross-Channel Profiles

An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
New Orleans, LA
pymnts

EMEA Weekly: Ethereum Gets Closer to an Eco-Friendlier Version 2.0, but Next-Gen Scalability Delayed; South African Strauss & Co. to Host NFT Auction for Fine Wines

In this week’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, the second generation Ethereum will be delayed until at least 2023; and South African auction house Strauss & Co. has partnered with five of the country’s wineries to offer fine wine non-fungible tokens to the highest bidders. Plus,...
MARKETS
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Backbone nabs $14M for supply chain software inspired by mesh networks

Vic Patil thinks the solution lies in a “mesh” — specifically what he calls a “supply mesh,” inspired by the way wireless mesh networks function. That’s the product Backbone, the startup Patil helped to co-found, is selling: a platform designed to enable companies to respond to supply chain disruptions by surfacing replacement options, including vendors.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sca#Coffee Machine#Coffee Bar#Coffee Roasting#Mvp#Volumetric Programming#Exp
Sourcing Journal

Vilebrequin and Woolmark Co. Team Up for Swimwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. The Vilebrequin x The Woolmark Company swim short capsule will be available in Vilebrequin stores and at vilebrequin.com starting in May. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLands' End Brings Size-Inclusive Swimwear to QVC ShowsWoolmark Now Educating Fashion Insiders on Sustainable, Circular DesignVictoria's Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear StartupBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
WWD

Meridian Brands Buys Apparel Producer HMS

Click here to read the full article. Meridian Brands has made its move and bought HMS Productions, a mainstay in the business of designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distributing branded and private label women’s apparel. Although the private label apparel business has been flying under the radar for some time as companies push brands more than ever and focus on going direct to consumer, there is clearly still opportunity in the category.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 CMT Music Awards: PHOTOSA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Your guide to the wild world of warehouse robots

Warehouse technology is getting better, faster, stronger — and smarter. Innovations like barcode scanners, microfulfillment centers and warehouse management systems have helped warehouse workers become drastically more efficient. But with a labor crunch leaving many warehouse operators understaffed, they need technology that does more than support the work of...
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Gopuff hires Bezos’ former technical advisor; Meta engineering leader joins DoorDash

— Maria Renz, a former Amazon executive and technical advisor to Jeff Bezos, joined Gopuff as senior vice president of North America. Renz was most recently an executive vice president at fintech giant SoFi. She previously spent nearly two decades at Amazon as a vice president leading various groups, including Delivery Experience, and served as CEO of Quidsi, an Amazon subsidiary.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts

Today in Retail: Supply Chain Issues Bring New Leaders to Jack Daniel’s

Today in retail, the maker of Jack Daniel’s and other liquor brands changes the leadership of its tech team in response to glass shortages and other supply chain issues. Plus, Vans sues art collective MSCHF over its new Wavy Baby shoe, Stripe begins supporting two popular payment methods in Japan, and the former CEO of Walmart.com launches a food delivery service.
RETAIL
Fast Company

If products could talk: Could fashion go green?

Over the past decade, the exponential growth of digital connectivity has radically transformed retail. The rise of e-commerce, social media, and mobile has changed how consumers connect, shop, and engage, and redefined the competitive landscape in ways once unimaginable. As we look to the next decade, digital connectivity is set to reshape retail once again as connectivity enters our physical world.
ENVIRONMENT
hackernoon.com

How Personalization Works in E-commerce and Why Retailers Fail at It

Personalization was, is, and will be among the top ecommerce trends for the upcoming years. Let’s be honest: it is incredibly difficult to choose from a pile of products in a catalog, especially if you know the majority of them won’t be the right fit for you. That’s why classic offline retailers specializing in a particular range of products became more popular than huge jumbled department stores. Yet, even one-product shops can get confusing: consumers face difficulties choosing between different brands, let alone product categories!
RETAIL
pymnts

Albertsons Taps Scent Marketing as Multi-Sensory Experiences Drive Retail Sales

Grocery giant Albertsons is expanding ad opportunities for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands to include new sensory experiences. The grocer’s stores in the Chicago and New Jersey areas will pipe in the smell of freshly baked cheesecake near designated coolers selling Philadelphia Cream Cheese, per a recent Kraft Heinz announcement. The limited-time initiative lasts through the Easter season in an effort to drive sales with home bakers.
CHICAGO, IL
pymnts.com

Jack Daniel’s Maker Changes Leadership Amid Supply Chain Pressure

Supply chain pressures have led Brown-Forman Corp — maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and a number of other liquor brands — to restructure its technology leadership. As The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (April 15), the shake-up happened last month, largely driven by supply chain disruption, particularly a glass supply shortage.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy