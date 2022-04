Sting is one of rock music’s most versatile vocalists and song scribes. The English singer/bassist started off his career with a bang as a member of The Police alongside Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland. While they began as a scrappy punk band, the trio soon expanded their palette to new wave, reggae and post-punk, in addition to proving themselves world class balladeers. When the Police disbanded, Sting’s solo career has seen him delve into even more corners of the musical universe, working in classical, worldbeat and new age music in addition to a stage musical, The Last Ship.

