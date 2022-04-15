ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Creek, OR

Boring woman dies in Thursday evening crash near Eagle Creek

By Brittany Allen
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEAmA_0fARlMh800 Unseasonable freezing temps, hail suspected to have contributed to collision on Highway 211

This week's unexpected winter weather is believed to have contributed to a fatal crash on Highway 211 near Eagle Creek on Thursday, April 14.

Around 6 p.m. Oregon State Troopers and emergency services were called to a collision near milepost 3 involving two vehicles.

After preliminary investigation, law enforcement reported that Boring driver Wendy Falk, 52, driving a Honda Civic appeared to have been traveling southbound when she crossed into the northbound lane and ran almost head-on into a Dodge 1500 operated by Sandy man Thomas Dunn, 41.

Falk died from fatal injuries and Dunn suffered minor injuries and reportedly cooperated with the investigation.

Law enforcement officers believe a severe hailstorm and freezing temperatures contributed to the collision. The crash closed Highway 211 for about three hours for the investigation.

OSP has been assisted in this case by ODOT and the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

The Post will provide more details on this incident as new information becomes available.

Comments / 0

