EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Former New York Islander star Mike Bossy has died. The team announced the Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion succumbed to his battle with lung cancer. Bossy announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. "It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause," Bossy wrote in French. "I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you've seen me show on the ice. In his career, Bossy was known for his incredible goal-scoring ability. He finished his career with 573 goals in his 10...

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO