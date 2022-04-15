ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud Closing for Construction

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. cloud is closing Cooper Avenue South beginning Monday so utility work can get started ahead of a reconstruction project. Cooper Avenue South will be closed from Roosevelt Road to 17th Street South. Cooper...

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

