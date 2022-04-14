Purdue bands face off at Slayter

The Now Hiring Band will be one of the bands performing at Battle of the Bands on Friday at Slayter Hill. Photo provided

Six student bands will square off at Battle of the Bands this Friday night on Slayter Hill. Boilermakers who attend the event will have the chance to listen to popular and rising bands on campus, welcoming sounds ranging from funk to alternative and psychedelic rock.

Bands competing in the event include The Painted Dames, Now Hiring, Armbar Wizard, Boston Counterpart, Smithtown and last year’s winner, Brass Iron Skillet.

Musicians hoping to compete in the event had until Feb. 28 to submit a demo or a three-minute music recording of the group to PSUB through a Google Form, said Molly Sipes, the director of entertainment for PSUB.

Six bands were selected to perform in a decision made on March 1. PSUB’s entertainment committee selected bands to perform based on the musicality demonstrated in their demos.

Sipes said she is aiming to have between 800 and 1,000 students attend the event. In previous years, the demand for Battle of the Bands has been high among students, Sipes said.

“Last year, we had about 500 people, I think because it was new-ish at least for the last few years,” she said. “After having it last year, people have already been asking about it, and the hype has built up in the past year.

“I think the bands are pretty popular on campus, and they have a lot of fans that are going to show up.”

PSUB has also been advertising for the event on social media and through flyers around campus.

Three students will judge the event, and the top three bands will receive cash prizes that are yet to be determined. Sipes said she selected students who demonstrated positive examples of leadership on campus to judge the event.

Brass Iron Skillet, the 2021 winner, said they were excited about this year’s event.

“There’s going to be a lot more people, and with COVID-19 restrictions way down there should be a lot more people based on advertising and things like that,” said Clark Townsend, a sousaphone player and senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “So it should be a lot of fun.”

Other members commented on the differences between this year’s Battle of the Bands compared with last year’s event.

“Last year, the (winner) was decided based on a vote through a Google Form and we played four songs,” said Mia Tabor, a trombonist and sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute. “This year, since there are less bands, the sets are going to be a little bit longer.”

Tabor said the band will play six songs this year, all of which are original arrangements written by the band.

PSUB will be scanning students’ event passes, QR codes that can be found on Boilerlink, upon entry to the event. Students do not need to RSVP to the event.

Purdue Student Union Board’s Battle of the Bands will return to Slayter Hill on Friday from 7 to 11 p.m.