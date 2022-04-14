ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Purdue bands face off at Slayter

By SARA GLACKEN Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRQIa_0fARfpUl00
The Now Hiring Band will be one of the bands performing at Battle of the Bands on Friday at Slayter Hill. Photo provided

Six student bands will square off at Battle of the Bands this Friday night on Slayter Hill. Boilermakers who attend the event will have the chance to listen to popular and rising bands on campus, welcoming sounds ranging from funk to alternative and psychedelic rock.

Bands competing in the event include The Painted Dames, Now Hiring, Armbar Wizard, Boston Counterpart, Smithtown and last year’s winner, Brass Iron Skillet.

Musicians hoping to compete in the event had until Feb. 28 to submit a demo or a three-minute music recording of the group to PSUB through a Google Form, said Molly Sipes, the director of entertainment for PSUB.

Six bands were selected to perform in a decision made on March 1. PSUB’s entertainment committee selected bands to perform based on the musicality demonstrated in their demos.

Sipes said she is aiming to have between 800 and 1,000 students attend the event. In previous years, the demand for Battle of the Bands has been high among students, Sipes said.

“Last year, we had about 500 people, I think because it was new-ish at least for the last few years,” she said. “After having it last year, people have already been asking about it, and the hype has built up in the past year.

“I think the bands are pretty popular on campus, and they have a lot of fans that are going to show up.”

PSUB has also been advertising for the event on social media and through flyers around campus.

Three students will judge the event, and the top three bands will receive cash prizes that are yet to be determined. Sipes said she selected students who demonstrated positive examples of leadership on campus to judge the event.

Brass Iron Skillet, the 2021 winner, said they were excited about this year’s event.

“There’s going to be a lot more people, and with COVID-19 restrictions way down there should be a lot more people based on advertising and things like that,” said Clark Townsend, a sousaphone player and senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences. “So it should be a lot of fun.”

Other members commented on the differences between this year’s Battle of the Bands compared with last year’s event.

“Last year, the (winner) was decided based on a vote through a Google Form and we played four songs,” said Mia Tabor, a trombonist and sophomore in the Polytechnic Institute. “This year, since there are less bands, the sets are going to be a little bit longer.”

Tabor said the band will play six songs this year, all of which are original arrangements written by the band.

PSUB will be scanning students’ event passes, QR codes that can be found on Boilerlink, upon entry to the event. Students do not need to RSVP to the event.

Purdue Student Union Board’s Battle of the Bands will return to Slayter Hill on Friday from 7 to 11 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rolling Stone

Will Butler Has Left Arcade Fire: ‘Time for New Things’

Click here to read the full article. Two days after Arcade Fire announced their upcoming album WE — and hours after the band staged a surprise show in New York City — longtime member Will Butler, the younger brother of founding member Win Butler, revealed he has left the band “Hi friends— I’ve left Arcade Fire,” Butler wrote in a series of tweets Saturday.  “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.” Hi friends—I’ve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Battle Of The Bands#Boston Counterpart#Psub#Google Form
The Exponent

Shamus McKoy and Saeda McKoy

Watch now: Former Husker football player competes on new CBS show 'Come Dance With Me'. Shamus McKoy — who played wide receiver from 2004-05 for the Huskers — recently participated in a new CBS dance competition show "Come Dance With Me" along with his daughter, Saeda McKoy. The show premieres Friday night.
THEATER & DANCE
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Bass Player Tim Feerick Has Died

Dance Gavin Dance are mourning the loss of their longtime bassist, Tim Feerick, who died on Wednesday (April 13), as the band revealed in a statement. Feerick, who plays the bass guitar on Dance Gavin Dance's latest album, last year's Afterburner, had maintained membership in the group for the past decade after joining in 2009 but leaving the following year. He returned to the post-hardcore band in 2012, supplanting bassist Eric Lodge.
ROCK MUSIC
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy