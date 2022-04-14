ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

3/29/22 Bands participating in SCC's competition, the Hiring Bands group photo

By Photo provided
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TriBC_0fARfXnn00
Now Hiring was one of the bands participating in SCC’s competition for the Tai Verdes opener in March. Photo provided

Purdue student band denies cheating allegations

The Now Hiring band denied allegations of cheating in the contest to open for Tai Verdes.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Photos: Manistee band students enjoy Great Lakes Concert Band Festival

YPSILANTI — Manistee High School band students showcased their talents during the Great Lakes Concert Band Festival on Friday at Eastern Michigan University. The festival does not have ratings, scores or rankings, and participating bands perform free of repertoire restrictions for an audience of their peers, friends, families and a panel of nationally recognized conductors and music educators in the historic Pease Auditorium.
MANISTEE, MI
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy