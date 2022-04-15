The 10 highest-rated signees in Auburn basketball history

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn basketball has ascended to a level that no one saw coming. The architect of this is Bruce Pearlwho has revitalized the program.

While Pearl is a great coach during games, the biggest change for Auburn has been on the recruiting front. Before Pearl arrived in 2014, Auburn used to struggle to land four-star recruits, now Auburn is going after and landing some of the best recruits in the country. In fact, nine of the 10 names on this list were recruited by Pearl and his staff.

The latest top recruit to sign with Auburn is five-star combo forward Yohan Traore, but where does he rank among Auburn’s top recruits all time?

Before we jump into the ranking, Walker Kessler was a five-star coming out of high school but started his career at North Carolina and is therefore not eligible for the ranking. If he had signed with Auburn originally he would have checked in at No. 3.

Here is a look at the 10 highest-rated high school signees in program history using the 247Sports Composite ranking.

10

JT Thor

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Grade: .9808

Overall: No. 54

Position: No. 8 power forward

State: No. 3 from Georgia

9

Chuma Okeke

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9820

Overall: No. 47

Position: No. 10 small forward

State: No. 4 from Georgia

8

Korvotney Barber

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9861

Overall: No. 32

Position: No. 9 power forward

State: No. 4 from Georgia

7

Austin Wiley

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9861

Overall: No. 35

Position: No. 9 power forward

State: No. 2 from Alabama

6

Isaac Okoro

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9871

Overall: No. 36

Position: No. 10 small forward

State: No. 2 from Georgia

5

Chance Westry

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: .9883

Overall: No. 31

Position: No. 9 small forward

State: No. 2 from Arizona

4

Mustapha Heron

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9911

Overall: No. 22

Position: No. 4 small forward

State: No. 2 from Conneticut

3

Sharife Cooper

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9920

Overall: No. 24

Position: No. 5 point guard

State: No. 2 from Georgia

2

Yohan Traore

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: .9933

Overall: No. 15

Position: No. 4 center

State: No. 1 from Arizona

1

Jabari Smith

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9980

Overall: No. 7

Position: No. 2 power forward

State: No. 1 in Georgia