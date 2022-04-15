ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The 10 highest-rated signees in Auburn basketball history

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMlir_0fARdkOm00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn basketball has ascended to a level that no one saw coming. The architect of this is Bruce Pearlwho has revitalized the program.

While Pearl is a great coach during games, the biggest change for Auburn has been on the recruiting front. Before Pearl arrived in 2014, Auburn used to struggle to land four-star recruits, now Auburn is going after and landing some of the best recruits in the country. In fact, nine of the 10 names on this list were recruited by Pearl and his staff.

The latest top recruit to sign with Auburn is five-star combo forward Yohan Traore, but where does he rank among Auburn’s top recruits all time?

Before we jump into the ranking, Walker Kessler was a five-star coming out of high school but started his career at North Carolina and is therefore not eligible for the ranking. If he had signed with Auburn originally he would have checked in at No. 3.

Here is a look at the 10 highest-rated high school signees in program history using the 247Sports Composite ranking.

10

JT Thor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSFpC_0fARdkOm00
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Grade: .9808

Overall: No. 54

Position: No. 8 power forward

State: No. 3 from Georgia

9

Chuma Okeke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJa5g_0fARdkOm00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9820

Overall: No. 47

Position: No. 10 small forward

State: No. 4 from Georgia

8

Korvotney Barber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdjH8_0fARdkOm00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9861

Overall: No. 32

Position: No. 9 power forward

State: No. 4 from Georgia

7

Austin Wiley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwJZZ_0fARdkOm00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9861

Overall: No. 35

Position: No. 9 power forward

State: No. 2 from Alabama

6

Isaac Okoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qe0u8_0fARdkOm00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9871

Overall: No. 36

Position: No. 10 small forward

State: No. 2 from Georgia

5

Chance Westry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnN8P_0fARdkOm00
Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: .9883

Overall: No. 31

Position: No. 9 small forward

State: No. 2 from Arizona

4

Mustapha Heron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdxAP_0fARdkOm00
Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9911

Overall: No. 22

Position: No. 4 small forward

State: No. 2 from Conneticut

3

Sharife Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2abQ_0fARdkOm00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9920

Overall: No. 24

Position: No. 5 point guard

State: No. 2 from Georgia

2

Yohan Traore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2dCt_0fARdkOm00
Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade: .9933

Overall: No. 15

Position: No. 4 center

State: No. 1 from Arizona

1

Jabari Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saii5_0fARdkOm00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: .9980

Overall: No. 7

Position: No. 2 power forward

State: No. 1 in Georgia

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Isaac Okoro
Person
Austin Wiley
Person
Chuma Okeke
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jt Thor Grade
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: What Duke Players Gave Coach K As His Retirement Gift

On Thursday night, Duke men’s basketball held its end-of-year banquet. This year’s banquet was more special than most because Mike Krzyzewski is retiring from coaching. In an effort to show their appreciation for Coach K, the Blue Devils’ players and staff gave him a special retirement gift.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy