The 10 highest-rated signees in Auburn basketball history
Auburn basketball has ascended to a level that no one saw coming. The architect of this is Bruce Pearlwho has revitalized the program.
While Pearl is a great coach during games, the biggest change for Auburn has been on the recruiting front. Before Pearl arrived in 2014, Auburn used to struggle to land four-star recruits, now Auburn is going after and landing some of the best recruits in the country. In fact, nine of the 10 names on this list were recruited by Pearl and his staff.
The latest top recruit to sign with Auburn is five-star combo forward Yohan Traore, but where does he rank among Auburn’s top recruits all time?
Before we jump into the ranking, Walker Kessler was a five-star coming out of high school but started his career at North Carolina and is therefore not eligible for the ranking. If he had signed with Auburn originally he would have checked in at No. 3.
Here is a look at the 10 highest-rated high school signees in program history using the 247Sports Composite ranking.
10
JT Thor
Grade: .9808
Overall: No. 54
Position: No. 8 power forward
State: No. 3 from Georgia
9
Chuma Okeke
Grade: .9820
Overall: No. 47
Position: No. 10 small forward
State: No. 4 from Georgia
8
Korvotney Barber
Grade: .9861
Overall: No. 32
Position: No. 9 power forward
State: No. 4 from Georgia
7
Austin Wiley
Grade: .9861
Overall: No. 35
Position: No. 9 power forward
State: No. 2 from Alabama
6
Isaac Okoro
Grade: .9871
Overall: No. 36
Position: No. 10 small forward
State: No. 2 from Georgia
5
Chance Westry
Grade: .9883
Overall: No. 31
Position: No. 9 small forward
State: No. 2 from Arizona
4
Mustapha Heron
Grade: .9911
Overall: No. 22
Position: No. 4 small forward
State: No. 2 from Conneticut
3
Sharife Cooper
Grade: .9920
Overall: No. 24
Position: No. 5 point guard
State: No. 2 from Georgia
2
Yohan Traore
Grade: .9933
Overall: No. 15
Position: No. 4 center
State: No. 1 from Arizona
1
Jabari Smith
Grade: .9980
Overall: No. 7
Position: No. 2 power forward
State: No. 1 in Georgia
