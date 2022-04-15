ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Alison Brie: It Was ‘Really Nice’ Reuniting With Chris Lowell In ‘Roar’ After ‘GLOW’s Cancellation

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Alison Brie is among the all-star cast of the new Apple TV+ series Roar, from GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Alison’s episode, titled The Girl Who Solved Her Own Murder, reunites her with one of her GLOW co-stars, Chris Lowell. Alison spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the GLOW reunion after the beloved show’s cancellation.

“It was Liz and Carly’s idea,” Alison told HollywoodLife during the Roar press junket. “And once they told me about it, I was like, ‘It can’t be anybody else. It can’t be anybody else.’ It was so fun to get to work with Chris again, and it was really nice to have a little GLOW reunion after the show got canceled during COVID, during a time when none of us could be in person with each other. It was really fun to get back on set with these people that I love so much. Although it was funny to see Chris and for him to see me outside of ’80s clothes. We both were sort of like, what’s happening?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTIz0_0fARdDSv00
Alison Brie, Chris Lowell, and Hugh Dancy in ‘Roar.’ (Apple TV+)

Alison also jumped at the chance to work with the GLOW creators. “I was mostly excited to work with Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, again, who created GLOW, and I really admire their ability to tell stories about the female experience, that are by women, starring women, but really, for everyone,” Alison said.

She continued: “That’s something about this show that I really loved. The episode that I’m in, The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder, is a play on that classic detective show that I really love. It’s a genre I really love, but seen through the eyes of the woman who’s murdered, which felt very unique to me, I’ve never seen that done before. I just love the blending of genres that’s happening in all of these episodes. There’s some magical realism. There’s some horror and my episode really has a lot of comedy to it. And yet, it’s very much grounded in truth and in the realities of being a woman in modern society. I really liked being able to explore some darker themes but in a fun and entertaining way.”

The title pretty much gives away what Alison’s episode is about. Her character is the ghost of a murder victim who goes on a hell of a journey to solve the mystery of who killed her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRNfJ_0fARdDSv00
Alison Brie in ‘The Girl Who Solved Her Own Murder.’ (Apple TV+)

“I think I could. Because you know why? I listen to every true-crime podcast, and I watch all these detective shows. And now that I’m saying it aloud, I’m not always great at guessing who the murderer is, but I think… you know what? I’ve got a drive. I’ve got a drive to me, like my character. I feel like I would see it through.” All 8 episodes of Roar are now available on Apple TV+.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares poignant message with fans ahead of new episode

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a poignant message with fans ahead of an emotional episode of 9-1-1. Monday's episode will see Jennifer's character Maddie Buckley return to screens, as we discover where she has been since she left Los Angeles and her young daughter following a battle with postpartum depression. The Maddie-centric episode will take place in Boston where her partner Howard 'Chim' Han and their daughter Jee-Yun find her.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, and more embrace their wacky sides in first trailer for new Apple TV Plus series Roar

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the first trailer for Roar, a new darkly comic anthology series starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, and more. Based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern, the show – adapted to screen by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch – is set to offer up "an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kat McNamara Gushes That New Movie ‘Love, Classified’ Is About ‘Letting Love Surprise You’

We’ve watched Katherine McNamara hunt demons, slay bad guys and soon, take on the wild, wild west! In Hallmark rom-com Love, Classified, Kat shines as Taylor, alongside Melora Hardin, airing on Saturday, April 16th. “The script really struck me instantly because it’s at its core, it’s just a story about letting love surprise you and letting love come into your life in a way that is unexpected, as it often does,” Kat told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview on IG Live. “As our world moves forward, it’s it’s amazing to have opportunities to tell stories that are just about love at its core, and not putting any stigmas or labels or anything on what that can mean.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Chris Lowell
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TVLine

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Click here to read the full article. The buzz coming out of Young Sheldon‘s 100th episode on Thursday has centered largely on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie — but there’s a second moment, prior to that game-changing cliffhanger, that seems to have raised a few eyebrows. Midway through the milestone outing, 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) goes to his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and asks if he can borrow one of her “Sassy magazines.” Unaware that he’s piecing together a care package for their troubled friend Paige, Missy gleans that this is Sheldon’s way of telling her that he’s gay. “I...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roar#Covid
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter, 9, Is ‘Best Friends’ With North West: ‘She’s Amazing’

Super cute! Jessica Simpson opened up about her daughter Maxwell Johnson being close friends with their neighbor Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West in a new interview with Us Weekly on Thursday April 14. Jessica, 41, said that living nearby Kim, 41, and her family has made it “easy” for North, 8, and Maxwell, 9, to form a friendship! “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
The Independent

This Is Us: Mandy Moore threw up after reading penultimate script

Mandy Moore has revealed that she threw up after reading the penultimate script for This Is Us. The NBC drama series, which tells the tearful story of the Pearson family through multiple generations, comes to an end on 24 May after six seasons.During an appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival, Moore, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and a few castmates, spoke about the show’s remaining episodes and their emotions going into the finale. “The second to last script, it made Mandy throw up,” Fogelman explained.Moore joked: “A beautiful throw-up. It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PennLive.com

How to watch Derek and Julianne Hough’s movie dance special: Time, channel, streaming info

Professional dancers and siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are the stars of a new ABC special featuring classic movie choreography. “Step Into ... The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” airs on ABC on Sunday, March 20, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (offers free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reunite In Barbados In 1st Photos Since Designer Denied Cheating Rumors

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, reunited at the Barbados airport on Friday, the same day Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram to deny rumors that the latter cheated on the former with her, and they looked as happy as could be. The singer was wearing a multi-colored mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump and heels as she met up with the rapper and his family. She also had her long hair up into a high bun as she walked beside the father of her unborn child.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy