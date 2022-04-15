Gun violence, homelessness tops Portland budget adjustments

The City Council also schedules two virtual community listening sessions on next year's budget in Saturday and Monday.

The Portland City Council unanimously approved the semi-annual Budget Monitoring Process adjustments on Thursday, April 14. The package of changes includes $1.4 million for fighting gun violence in the city, and $500,00 to help the city's food carts and small businesses.

The package also adds $500,000 to help move homeless people towards shelters or housing, along with $1 million towards the Bybee Lakes Hope Center — the city's first contribution to the nonprofit homeless shelter and recovery center in the former unused Multnomah County Wapato Jail.

A press release from Mayor Wheeler announcing the BMP approval included a statement from Bybee Lakes founder and CEO Alan Evans who said, "Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers is grateful for the investment from the City of Portland for our Bybee Lakes Hope Center at the Jordan Schnitzer Campus. Mayor Wheeler understands the importance of a private and public partnership and the importance these partnerships have in solving problems. This investment from the city will give our Bybee Lakes Hope Center the ability to serve nearly 4,700 people experiencing homelessness in 2022."

The package also includes up to $90,000 towards the Portland Rose Festival. In the press release, Portland Rose Festival Foundation CEO Jeff Curtis said, "After two years, the Portland Rose Festival is thrilled to make its return this spring. We're bringing joy, hope, and beloved traditions back to a community that's ready to celebrate. The additional funding from Mayor Wheeler and the City of Portland in the Spring BMP will ensure a safe, inclusive, and memorable Rose City Reunion."

As the mayor develops his annual proposed budget, the city is hosting virtual community listening sessions for the City's Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget on Saturday, April 16 and Monday April 18.

Community members who wish to testify during the sessions must register by 2 p.m. Friday, April 15.

