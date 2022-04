Alabama football will return to Bryant Denny Stadium this Saturday to face the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban will be roaming the field and instructing players during the program’s A-Day spring game. Fans will be able to attend the game in person, as the stadium will be back to 100% capacity after last year’s COVID restrictions limited capacity. Others will be able to watch from home at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO