Sarah Michelle Gellar has Cruel Intentions reunion with Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe for her birthday

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar had a walk down memory lane, of sorts, on her 45th birthday.

On Thursday, the actress spent part of her special day looking at a couple pieces of art that's inspired by her cult 1999 classic film, Cruel Intentions, with friends Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, who just happen to be her co-stars in the teen romantic drama.

And Gellar documented the experience at the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles, which also included the film's director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz, by striking some poses in front of the paintings and posting them on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9fOg_0fARUyFz00
Cruel Intentions reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar spent part of her birthday on Thursday soaking in artwork inspired by her 1999 cult classic film Cruel Intentions with two of her co-stars Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe

'Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day. Thank you @wkndpartyupdate and @jeffreydeitchgallery (and of course @selmablair @ryanphillippe @rogerkumble @nhmoritz),' Gellar wrote in the caption.

The first of her photos shows the three friends and colleagues standing in front of a painting of a scene involving Gellar and Blair's characters Kathryn Merteuil and Cecile Caldwell.

The two ladies then snapped a shot of them alone in front of their likenesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OD7qy_0fARUyFz00
Tribute: Gellar, who turned 45, puckered up for a photo with Blair in front of the painting of their likenesses done by Sam McKinness's (@wkndpartyupdate)
Humbled: Gellar gave thanks for all her fiends who came out on her birthday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6JyH_0fARUyFz00
Soaking it in: Phillippe crossed his arms and flashed a wide grin when he got a look at the painting that replicated his nude scene showing his likeness with a towel over his shoulders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYQt5_0fARUyFz00
Reunion: Cruel intentions producer Neal Moritz and director Roger Kumble were also on hand for the reunion on Gellar's birthday

Phillippe crossed his arms and flashed a wide grin when he got a look at the painting that replicated his nude scene that shows his likeness with a towel over his shoulders.

His two female co-stars seemed to be equally fixated on the artwork of that particular moment in the film, which would go on to earn $75.9 million on a $10.5 million budget.

In a post by the art gallery, Phillippe's grin turned to a wide smile when he posed next to the piece representing his likeness alongside Moritz and Kumble.

The two men then snuggled up next to the the three cast members for a couple of photos with the two paintings in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaZle_0fARUyFz00
Birthday reunion: The five cast and crew of Cruel intentions snuggled up for a photo together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux1Rr_0fARUyFz00
Glowing: Mortiz also took a selfie of the group for Gellar's post

'Great Cruel Intentions reunion to celebrate @sarahmgellar bday!! Loved seeing them all!' Moritz, 62, wrote when he posted a similar series of snaps on his Instagram page.

Kumble, 55, wrote, 'I love this art culture stuff. Especially when it revolves around celebrating @sarahmgellar's birthday,' in the caption of his Instagram post that included some of the same images.

The Jeffrey Deitch Gallery would also chronicle the visit on its social media platforms.

'What an absolute joy for the legendary cast, director and producer of Cruel Intentions to stop by for a surprise visit on @sarahmgellar's birthday and pose in front of Sam McKinness's (@wkndpartyupdate) brilliant paintings!' it read in the caption, before unveiling some of the details of the exhibit.

'Both are works are included in "Luncheon on the Grass: Contemporary Responses to Édouard Manet's Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe," on view through May 7!'

Along with Los Angeles establishment, the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery also has a location in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEdfS_0fARUyFz00
Bonafide cult hit: Cruel intentions, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, would go on to earn $75.9 million on a $10.5 million budget in 1999
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oDq9_0fARUyFz00
Birthday wish: Shannen Doherty shared a birthday wish to Gellar on social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L26x1_0fARUyFz00
Bday wish: Kristin Chenoweth shared her love with the actress on her big day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDgB5_0fARUyFz00
Bday wish: Jenn Kaytin Robinson called Gellar a 'legend' in her post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrAom_0fARUyFz00
Beaming: Amanda Kloots posted an image of herself with the birthday girl and Blair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgIfM_0fARUyFz00
Birthday love: Garcelle Beauvais also shared love from her family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPMFE_0fARUyFz00
Homage: Jason Behr offered a snap of himself with Gellar in his bday wish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdwYc_0fARUyFz00
Special day: Another year around the [sun] ,' the actress wrote, in another birthday post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyOU7_0fARUyFz00

