Sarah Michelle Gellar has Cruel Intentions reunion with Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe for her birthday
Sarah Michelle Gellar had a walk down memory lane, of sorts, on her 45th birthday.
On Thursday, the actress spent part of her special day looking at a couple pieces of art that's inspired by her cult 1999 classic film, Cruel Intentions, with friends Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, who just happen to be her co-stars in the teen romantic drama.
And Gellar documented the experience at the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles, which also included the film's director Roger Kumble and producer Neal Moritz, by striking some poses in front of the paintings and posting them on Instagram.
'Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day. Thank you @wkndpartyupdate and @jeffreydeitchgallery (and of course @selmablair @ryanphillippe @rogerkumble @nhmoritz),' Gellar wrote in the caption.
The first of her photos shows the three friends and colleagues standing in front of a painting of a scene involving Gellar and Blair's characters Kathryn Merteuil and Cecile Caldwell.
The two ladies then snapped a shot of them alone in front of their likenesses.
Phillippe crossed his arms and flashed a wide grin when he got a look at the painting that replicated his nude scene that shows his likeness with a towel over his shoulders.
His two female co-stars seemed to be equally fixated on the artwork of that particular moment in the film, which would go on to earn $75.9 million on a $10.5 million budget.
In a post by the art gallery, Phillippe's grin turned to a wide smile when he posed next to the piece representing his likeness alongside Moritz and Kumble.
The two men then snuggled up next to the the three cast members for a couple of photos with the two paintings in the background.
'Great Cruel Intentions reunion to celebrate @sarahmgellar bday!! Loved seeing them all!' Moritz, 62, wrote when he posted a similar series of snaps on his Instagram page.
Kumble, 55, wrote, 'I love this art culture stuff. Especially when it revolves around celebrating @sarahmgellar's birthday,' in the caption of his Instagram post that included some of the same images.
The Jeffrey Deitch Gallery would also chronicle the visit on its social media platforms.
'What an absolute joy for the legendary cast, director and producer of Cruel Intentions to stop by for a surprise visit on @sarahmgellar's birthday and pose in front of Sam McKinness's (@wkndpartyupdate) brilliant paintings!' it read in the caption, before unveiling some of the details of the exhibit.
'Both are works are included in "Luncheon on the Grass: Contemporary Responses to Édouard Manet's Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe," on view through May 7!'
Along with Los Angeles establishment, the Jeffrey Deitch Gallery also has a location in New York
